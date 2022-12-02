Columbus man now charged with involuntary manslaughter in son's death

A Columbus man has now been charged with involuntary manslaughter after the Franklin County coroner's office found fentanyl in the system of his 1-year-old son who died in his care.

Columbus police said David A. Johnson III also faces two felony counts of endangering children and one of tampering with evidence, and 10 felony drug charges.

According to court records, Johnson and Destiny Strickland were caring for the child on Nov. 18 at a home on the first block of South Harris Avenue in the city's Hilltop neighborhood.

Strickland called 911 and said the 1-year-old boy had ingested some type of medication while Strickland and Johnson were sleeping and was "barely breathing." The boy was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and died that day.

Court records said they found many drugs in Johnson's home, including more than 30 grams of crack cocaine, close to 14 grams of methamphetamine and more than five grams of fentanyl, as well as unidentified pills.

Strickland has been charged with a felony charge of obstructing official business. A third person, Daviair D. Porter, 22, of the Hilltop, has been charged with felony counts of tampering with evidence, possession of drugs and obstructing official business.

Johnson had been under house arrest in connection with a 2021 homicide.

