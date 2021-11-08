Columbus man pleads guilty in double homicide

Nov. 8—COLUMBUS, Kan. — A Cherokee County man pleaded guilty last week to two counts of first-degree premeditated murder in the shooting deaths of two people in 2020.

Mark Hopkins II, 30, of Columbus, entered a guilty plea on Wednesday in Cherokee County District Court, according to a statement from Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Judge Robert Fleming accepted the plea on two counts of first-degree premeditated murder and set sentencing for Dec. 27.

Hopkins shot Blaze Swank, of Scammon, and Kylan Shook, of Pittsburg, west of Scammon on June 14, 2020, and authorities were notified after a motorist spotted the bodies.

Hopkins was arrested the next day in Fairland, Oklahoma.

A second suspect, Kimberly Blizzard, also known as Kimberly Seely, 29, of Pittsburg, also was arrested in connection with the case. She is awaiting charges.