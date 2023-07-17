Columbus man pleads guilty to fatally shooting man during drug deal gone wrong

X’Zavier Hergins-Turns, 19, center, 19, of Columbus' Northeast Side, pleaded guilty on Monday, July 17, 2023 to involuntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery in Franklin County Common Pleas Court in connection with the death of 21-year-old Jerry Thomas Campbell III on Oct. 30, 2022. Judge Andria Noble immediately sentenced Hergins-Terns to an indefinite prison sentence of 18 to 22 years, as jointly requested by his defense attorney, Jeremy Wright, right, and county prosecutors.

A Columbus man, whom authorities say fatally shot a man in his car in October over a drug deal gone bad, was immediately sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery.

X’Zavier Hergins-Turns, 19, of the Northeast Side, admitted on Monday in Franklin County Common Pleas Court that he fatally shot 21-year-old Jerry Thomas Campbell III on Oct. 30, 2022.

Under a plea agreement, Franklin County prosecutors dropped charges of murder and aggravated murder.

Judge Andria Noble immediately sentenced Hergins-Turns to an indefinite prison sentence of 18 to 22 years.

Assistant Franklin County Prosecutor Brian Daniels said in court that Campbell was found shot in his car at the intersection of East 19th and Gladstone avenues in South Linden.

A man riding in Campbell’s car had messaged with Hergins-Turns about selling Hergins-Tern some marijuana, Daniels said. Hergins-Turns got into the vehicle and there was a discussion about the transaction, but a dispute broke out over the weight of the marijuana, Daniels said.

Hergins-Turns got out of the car, pointed his gun into the vehicle, took the marijuana and fired one shot, striking Campbell in the abdomen, Daniels said.

Samantha Barr, Campbell’s mother, said during the hearing that her son was sweet, humble and giving. He leaves behind two young daughters.

While Barr spoke, a woman sitting behind Hergins-Turns in the front row of the gallery giggled and the judge interrupted the hearing to order her to leave the courtroom.

Hergins-Turns’ defense attorney, Jeremy Wright, apologized later for the disruption and said that does not reflect his client’s attitude about this serious matter.

“I send my condolences to this family,” Hergins-Turns said Monday in court. “I never meant to hurt anyone.”

