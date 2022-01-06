Columbus man pleads guilty, gets 18 years to life for fatally shooting Pataskala teen Amirah Truss

A Columbus man was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison in the shooting death of a teen in Pataskala last year.

Shawn Jones Jr., 18, of Columbus, pleaded guilty to one count of murder, an unclassified felony, with a firearm classification, in Licking County Common Pleas Court on Thursday morning. Charges of felonious assault, endangering children and tampering with evidence were dismissed as part of a plea agreement, according to Assistant Licking County Prosecutor Cliff Murphy.

During the hearing, Murphy said on April 28, Pataskala police officers were dispatched to a home in the 4700 block of Summit Road in Pataskala for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, Murphy said police learned a 16-year-old girl, later identified as Amirah Truss by her family, had been shot in the head and taken to Mount Carmel East by Jones.

The prosecutor said Jones admitted to shooting the victim and tossing the firearm out the window on the way to the hospital. He said the girl died on May 1.

Defense attorney James Gilbert said in two seconds, two families were ripped apart by what he described as reckless behavior by Jones. Gilbert said his client had found the firearm and kept it to use as protection. He explained Columbus area gangs were attempting to groom Jones and that he didn't know how to use the firearm nor the gun's condition at the time.

The attorney said his client has taken responsibility for his actions, that he took the victim to the hospital and didn't flee, and cooperated with officers during the investigation, including riding with officers to pinpoint the location of the firearm he'd tossed.

Gilbert said there was no reason for the shooting and the firearm had been handled improperly. He concluded by saying Jones and his family hopes Truss' family could find it in their hearts someday to forgive him.

Murphy said Jones had extra rounds for the firearm with him at the time of the shooting, arguing that fact of the case doesn't point to the incident being an accident. He said Jones earned the sentencing coming to him, adding Truss will never get to experience the things Jones will and there is no restorative justice for her.

During the court hearing, some of Jones' friends and family members spoke on his behalf. His mother said their family was stunned when they learned he was involved in the incident, adding it was far removed from the young man they know him to be. She cried as she express their family's remorse for Truss' family's loss and said she hopes one day they can forgive her son.

Jones' pastor said he's known the Jones family for the past 15 years, knowing Jones to be a compassionate and caring person. He said he believes the incident to be one of recklessness, not of callous or malicious intent.

Jones turned to Truss' family and apologized, telling them he was sincerely sorry and prays one day they can forgive him.

Truss' family did not offer a victim impact statement during the hearing.

Judge Thomas Marcelain imposed a sentence of 18 years to life in prison in the case, granting Jones 252 days of credit for time served in jail awaiting conclusion of the case.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Amirah Truss murder: Shawn Jones sentenced for killing Pataskala teen