Columbus man pleads guilty to home invasions of Dayton-area drug dealers

Jul. 8—A Columbus man pleaded guilty Wednesday to his role in a series of home invasions of Dayton-area drug dealers.

William Anthony-Lee Baylor, 28, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Dayton to one count of conspiracy to violate the Hobbs Act, a release from Acting U.S. Attorney Vipal Patel for the Southern District of Ohio stated. The act is named for U.S. Rep. Sam Hobbs, D-Alabama, and enacted in 1946 that prohibits robbery, extortion or threats of physical violence as part of a plan that obstructs, delays or affects commerce, according to DOJ archives.

Baylor and co-defendant Kieran Chandre Furness, 27, of Columbus, and others conspired to commit home invasions of drug dealers in the Dayton area, court documents stated.

Baylor admitted to taking part in armed robberies to steal illegal drugs and cash. They also stole vehicles, jewelry, clothing, shoes and firearms. One robbery was in January 2019 in Trotwood, when Baylor said he and others forced entry into a home and bound the ankles and wrists of two occupants before they were forced to lie face down on the floor at gunpoint, the release stated.

As part of Baylor's plea agreement, he also admits guilt to two counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of theft and one count of kidnapping in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Baylor faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

Charges are pending against Furness, who is alleged to have invaded at least five homes in the Dayton area as part of the conspiracy, according to the release.