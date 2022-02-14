Columbus man pleads guilty in major two-state drug trafficking ring, feds say

A Columbus man that federal agents call “a major drug distributor” in Georgia and Alabama has pleaded guilty to a criminal charge stemming from a law enforcement operation that seized over $1 million in drugs in 2020.

Brandon Juwan Jones, 37, faces up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine after pleading guilty to possessing methamphetamine. U.S. District Court Judge Clay Land set Jones’ sentencing for May 10 at the federal building downtown.

Court documents alleged multiple U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration sources in 2019 identified Jones as a major methamphetamine distributor in the Columbus area.

In the months that followed, agents tracked Jones and had undercover officers buy drugs from him, before law enforcement agencies executed multiple search warrants on various properties associated with Jones in January 2020.

Working with local sheriff’s investigators, authorities on Jan. 28, 2020, seized methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, cash, and multiple firearms and ammunition, they said. During a news conference two days later, they said they initially had charged Jones with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine and one count of trafficking in heroin.

Charged with Jones in 2020 was a second suspect, Santiago Rosales, who was indicted a year ago for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it. Authorities said Rosales currently is on the loose, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

In announcing Jones’ guilty plea on Monday, authorities said he admitted the drugs were his, and told officers he knew his arrest was imminent, having been tipped that he was under investigation.

According to the facts cited in Jones’ plea agreement, authorities in 2020 searched Jones’ east Columbus home on Mitchell Ridge Drive and found the convicted felon had a rifle and two handguns under his bed and $10,400 cash in two dresser drawers. In a GMC Yukon parked outside, officers found almost four kilograms of meth and 12 ounces of heroin, the document said.

Agents arrested Jones at a downtown Veterans Parkway motel, where they seized 32 grams of meth, 58 grams of marijuana and $5,143 in cash in his room, plus 36 grams of meth in a rented Dodge Ram truck parked outside, the plea agreement said.

Jones’ previous felony convictions included trafficking methamphetamine, selling methamphetamine, having a firearm during a crime, receiving stolen property and bribing a government officer.

Besides the DEA, the agencies involved included the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama.