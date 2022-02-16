Columbus man pleads guilty to threatening to bomb local abortion clinic, kill girlfriend

Carlos Manuel Rodriguez Brime, 25, of Columbus, entered a guilty plea Wednesday in federal court to violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, which makes it a federal crime to threaten the use of force to intimidate anyone receiving or providing reproductive health services.

A Columbus man has pleaded guilty in federal court to threatening to bring a bomb to a local reproductive health care clinic and kill his then-girlfriend he believed was seeking an abortion there.

He also admitted to transmitting a threat in interstate commerce.

According to court documents, Brime called Your Choice Healthcare on Karl Road twice on April 11, 2021. In one call, Brime told an on-call staff member that his girlfriend was a patient and warned, "I’m going to bring the heat ... "If she kills my baby, I’m going to kill her,” documents state.

In the second call, Brime told clinic staff that “my organization will be bringing a bomb to your facility. I suggest you close your doors.”

Brime was indicted by a grand jury and arrested in September 2021. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

Threatening freedom of access to an abortion clinic is a federal crime punishable by up to one year in prison and transmitting threats in interstate commerce carries a potential maximum sentence of five years in prison.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus man pleads guilty to threatening to bomb abortion clinic