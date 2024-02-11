Columbus man pleads guilty for threatening to burn down Planned Parenthood clinic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 33-year-old Columbus man is facing federal misdemeanor charges that involve an alleged money laundering scheme and threatening a health clinic.

Mohamed Waes pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge related to intentionally intimidating a person because they provide reproductive health services as well as a felony charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to court documents, Waes allegedly called the Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio on July 5, 2022 and threatened to burn down their building. The federal law prohibiting threatening a person because they provide reproductive health services falls under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act.

Waes was also allegedly involved in a money laundering conspiracy from March 2019 to March 2020. Court documents said that the conspiracy had scammers creating fake emails and sending emails to various companies impersonating vendors and asking for money. Waes attempted to launder more than $1.9 million in business email compromise proceeds but successfully laundered more than $273,000.

A sentencing hearing has yet to be scheduled.

