Columbus man pleads to involuntary manslaughter for 2021 shooting inside bar

A man is facing at least 19 years in prison for fatally shooting a 29-year-old man inside a Franklinton bar in 2021.

Clyde T. Littlefield, 23, of the West Side, pleaded guilty on Monday in connection with the death of Edward Charles “Little Eddie” Hunter Jr., of the South Side, on July 1, 2021.

Littlefield pleaded to involuntary manslaughter with a firearm specification, illegal possession of a firearm in a liquor permit premises and illegally carrying a concealed weapon.

In exchange, Franklin County prosecutors dismissed a murder charge.

Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Kimberly Cocroft sentenced Littlefield to an indefinite prison term of 19 years and two months to 24 years and eight months. If Littlefield misbehaves in prison, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections could extend his prison term.

The sentence was jointly recommended by prosecutors and Littlefield’s defense attorney.

Littlefield has been in jail for about one year and nine months and that time will count toward time served.

Witnesses to the shooting inside the Patio Bar at 945 Sullivant Ave. told police that there was an altercation and the shooter produced a handgun before firing several rounds, which struck Hunter. Afterward, the gunman fled the bar.

Hunter died at the scene.

U.S. Marshals arrested Littlefield in August 2021 in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Shortly after the shooting, Columbus police said they were also looking for Logan Besse, a person of interest in Hunter’s death.

Besse, 24, pleaded guilty in July 2022 to having a weapon under disability (possessing a gun illegally) and he is currently on probation. Cocroft sentenced Besse to two years and six months of community control.

More for subscribers: Columbus gripped by gun violence

More: Columbus leaders, activists rail against state laws at vigil for gun violence victims

jlaird@dispatch.com

@LairdWrites

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus man sentenced to prison for fatal shooting inside bar