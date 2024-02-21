Columbus man pleads to manslaughter in fatal shooting where victim crashed on I-71

A Columbus man admitted Tuesday that he shot and fatally wounded a man who drove away, making it three miles before crashing on Interstate 71.

Michael Thilat, 31, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter Tuesday in Franklin County Common Pleas Court. In exchange, county prosecuting attorneys dropped a murder charge.

Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Carl Aveni sentenced Thilat on Tuesday to 14 years to 19 ½ years in prison. As part of the plea agreement, Thilat agreed not to ask for early judicial release in the future.

The charges stem from the fatal shooting of 56-year-old Anthony Luney on May 14, 2022, at a convenience store in the 3300 block of Maize Road in Columbus' Northeast Side.

According to the Franklin County Prosecutor's office, Thilat shot Luney after an altercation.

Luney was found in the driver's seat of his car on Interstate 71 northbound, north of the Morse Road exit, after he crashed into the median wall.

According to court records filed by detectives, when they interviewed Thilat, he admitted to shooting Luney during a drug deal.

Man sentenced for fatal Short North shooting

In an unrelated fatal shooting case in Franklin County Common Pleas Court, Kyshaun T. Brown, 32, received his sentence last week for murder.

Judge Julie Lynch sentenced Brown to life in prison with the opportunity for parole after 20 years as recommended by the prosecution and his defense attorney in a plea agreement.

Brown abruptly accepted the plea agreement during his murder trial in January after several witnesses had testified. Brown, who was homeless, admitted he shot Dishawn T. Jones, another homeless man, more than ten times around 3:30 a.m. on June 2, 2019 in the Short North.

jlaird@dispatch.com

@LairdWrites

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus man sentenced for fatal shooting where victim crashed on I-71