Columbus man pleads not guilty after he was charged with murdering his mother, niece

A Columbus man charged in connection with the death of his mother and niece pleaded not guilty to murder charges Wednesday in Recorders’ Court.

Kevin Dietz is charged with two counts of murder after his mother Ursula Dietz, 64, and niece Elenor Dietz, 19 months old, were found dead in a Hilton Avenue home Monday afternoon.

Columbus police found Ursula dead from multiple gunshot wounds on the main floor of the house. Elenor was found dead upstairs, according to testimony from Columbus Police Detective Kevin Baldwin, who added that Kevin lived in the home’s basement.

A gun found on the kitchen table is currently being analyzed, Baldwin said. Shell casings were also found.

Kevin will undergo a medical and mental health evaluation. The case was bound over to superior court, where bond will be set.