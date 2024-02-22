Columbus man who posed as a modeling agency photographer pleads to sex trafficking

A Columbus man who went by "Ace" and claimed he worked as a photographer for a modeling agency has admitted he was trafficking women.

Terrael Alexander Alls, aka “Ace” or “Rell,” 29, pleaded guilty to sex trafficking and racketeering Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Columbus.

Alls faces between 19 and 25 years in prison based on the recommendation of federal prosecuting attorneys and Alls' defense attorney.

U.S. District Judge Michael H. Watson will sentence Alls later.

According to a court document filed by a federal agent, in February 2022, the case arose after a woman told Columbus Police that while she was staying in a Red Roof Inn in Columbus, a man gave her a business card advertising a modeling agency called Elite Diamond Studios.

He said he was looking for new models, but the woman was concerned he was trafficking women.

According to the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, Alls acted as a pimp and controlled women using drugs and violence.

The defendant's laptop contained more than 42,000 sexually explicit images, including images of the victims in this case, according to federal authorities.

jlaird@dispatch.com

@LairdWrites

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Man who lured women with promise of modeling pleads to sex trafficking