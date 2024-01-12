Columbus man receives 11 years in prison after dispute leads to gunfire

ZANESVILLE − A Columbus man recently received an 11-year prison sentence after pleading guilty for his role in an incident that ended in gunfire on Woodlawn Avenue in September.

According to the Muskingum County Prosecutor's Office, an investigation by the Zanesville Police Department revealed 49-year-old Antonio Johnson and the shooting victim were arguing over marijuana and a woman.

Detectives used surveillance videos from the area to track Johnson to the Woodlawn home as well as another on Columbia Street. A search of that residence yielded drugs and guns. The owner was arrested and forfeited the home for allowing drugs to be sold from it.

Court records show Johnson was indicted and arrested in September on two counts felonious assault, a second-degree felonies; two counts of having a weapon under disability, a third-degree felonies; and possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He entered a not guilty plea to charges later that month.

