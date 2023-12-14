Columbus man who said he was cleaning gun sentenced for manslaughter in teen girl's death

Tejuan Stanley, 21, appeared in Franklin County Common Pleas Court on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023 for sentencing with his defense attorney Thomas Gjostein after pleading guilty in November to involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Elisha Judd in May.

A Columbus man who told police he was cleaning his handgun when it went off, killing a teenage girl, is going to prison for at least 12 years.

Tejuan Stanley, 21, appeared for sentencing Thursday in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

Stanley pleaded guilty in November to involuntary manslaughter for shooting 16-year-old Elisha Judd in the head on May 9, 2023 inside a Franklinton apartment on West Rich Street.

In exchange for the plea, Franklin County prosecutors dropped other charges, including reckless homicide and illegally possessing a gun while he was out on bond for a felony burglary case pending.

Judge Sheryl Munson sentenced Stanley to 12 years to 16½ years in prison.

Judd left behind a 1-year-old daughter, who fussed in the courtroom during the sentencing hearing to the point that Munson said the child had to leave the courtroom. Judd's mom then left the courtroom with the baby.

Stanley said during the hearing that he takes responsibility for what he did.

"But I want (the family) to know I didn’t do it on purpose. It was an accident," Stanley said. "I feel the same way they feel. I have trauma. I wish I shot myself in the head instead of her."

Breonna Judd, one of Elisha's sisters, said in court that their family treated Stanley like a brother and "he took her from us."

"He was wrong for taking her from her family," she said.

Munson also sentenced Stanley on Thursday for his guilty plea to a burglary committed in February. The judge gave Stanley three years in prison for that charge, to be served at the same time as his sentence for involuntary manslaughter.

jlaird@dispatch.com

@LairdWrites

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus man who shot teen girl sentenced to prison for manslaughter