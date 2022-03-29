Columbus man sentenced to 15-20 years in prison for 2021 shooting incident

A Columbus man who held a woman at gunpoint and fired at Marion County law enforcement officers during an incident last summer is now headed to prison.

Marion County Common Pleas Court Judge Warren T. Edwards sentenced William Daniels, age 19, Columbus, to 15 to 20 years in prison during a hearing held Thursday, March 24. On March 8, Daniels entered a guilty plea to one count of felonious assault, a first-degree felony, and one count of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony. A three-year firearm specification was included with the felonious assault charge.

Judge Edwards also ordered that Daniels must undergo a post-release control period of 2 to 5 years following his prison term.

More: Armed suspect arrested in Marion after allegedly firing gun shots at law enforcement

Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Ray Grogan said on the morning of Aug. 25, 2021, Daniels held a woman at gunpoint and demanded that she drive him to different addresses throughout Marion County where he then broke into vehicles and stole property.

At one point, Daniels broke into a home in order to steal keys to a vehicle. He was accused of stealing property from residences located in the 2200 block of Richland Road, the 1100 block of Marion-Cardington Road East, and the 600 block of Brightwood Drive.

Marion County sheriff's deputies and Marion Police officers pursued Daniels to the 2700 block of Marion-County Road where he fled into a cornfield and then fired several shots at law enforcement officers as they established a perimeter around the area. When Daniels was arrested, law enforcement officers discovered he had shot himself in the leg.

Shots fired by Daniels struck a nearby residence and a tree, deputies reported. No civilians or law enforcement officers were injured.

“Daniels' crime spree wreaked havoc in our community that morning,” Grogan said. “This event could have turned out much worse and Marion has zero tolerance for this kind of violence in our community; now Daniels will have many years in prison to think about that.

Story continues

"I would like to thank the Marion County Sheriff's Office, specifically, Capt. Jason Dutton and Deputy John Endicott, who were shot at while trying to approach Daniels, and Sheriff Matt Bayles, who was out in the field side-by-side with his deputies looking for Daniels, the Marion Police Department, and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and the BCI lab for all of their work on this case."

The Marion County Grand Jury handed down an 18-count indictment against Daniels on Sept. 1, 2021. Charges included two counts of felonious assault and one count of aggravated burglary, all first-degree felonies; improperly discharging firearm out into habitation, a second-degree felony; improperly discharging a firearm, a third-degree felony; two counts of grand theft; two counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle; theft; five counts of receiving stolen property; and one count of having weapons under disability.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Columbus man sentenced to 15-20 years in prison for 2021 shooting