Columbus man sentenced to 41 years to life for fatal North Linden home invasion shooting

A Columbus man will serve 41 years to life in prison after a Franklin County jury convicted him in December of the murder of a 23-year-old man in July 2020 during a home invasion in North Linden.

Jaylon A. Walker, 24, was sentenced Thursday by Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Dan Hawkins, about a month after he was found guilty of murder, aggravated burglary, felonious assault, kidnapping, and improper discharge of a firearm into a habitation. Each of those charges included firearm specifications.

The jury also convicted Walker of two additional charges each of robbery and grand theft of a firearm from two unrelated incidents, while Hawkins convicted Walker of three counts of having a weapon while under disability. The jury returned a not guilty on a charge of intimidation of a witness.

Columbus police arrested Waylon in August 2020, about a month after he was accused of fatally shooting 23-year-old Devontay Stanton on July 24 during a home invasion in the 2600 block of Audubon Road in North Linden.

Police who responded to the scene of the shooting found Stanton suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was transported in critical condition to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, Downtown, where he died about an hour later.

