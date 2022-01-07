Columbus man sentenced to 63 months in prison for stealing more than $4.5M from employer

A Columbus man was sentenced to 63 months behind bars after pleading guilty to defrauding his employer of more than $4.5 million.

David Hudson, 56, pleaded guilty in 2020 to a single count of wire fraud, and was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Court Judge Arthur J. Tarnow of the Eastern District of Michigan.

Hudson faced up to 20 years in prison, but prosecutors recommended 51 to 63 months plus restitution under a plea agreement.

Hudson worked for Cummins Inc. and its predecessor, Cummins Bridgeway, beginning in 2003 at the company's New Hudson, Michigan, operations. The company makes diesel- and natural gas-powered engines, among other products. Cummins Inc. is headquartered in Indiana but has offices throughout the country.

Hudson's job involved transferring money between two profit-sharing entities established by his employer.

Court documents state Hudson abused the financial authority the company granted him to write checks to himself, defrauding Cummins, Inc. of more than $4.5 million between 2008 and 2017.

Dawn N. Ison, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, said in a release that Hudson used the money to support a lavish lifestyle, buying a Cadillac, designer clothing, luxury watches, cigars, and rare wines.

The crimes occurred while Hudson lived in Michigan.

