COLUMBUS − Marques Parker, 29, of Columbus, was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Wednesday, in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court.

Parker was indicted in February with possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a first-degree felony, trafficking of a fentanyl-related compound, a first-degree felony, illegal manufacture of drugs, a second-degree felony, illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, a third-degree felony, possession of a fentanyl related compound, a third-degree felony, permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony, and illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified government facility, a third-degree felony.

The first three charges carried a major drug offender specification and the final charge carried specification to forfeit $9,940.87.

As part of a plea deal, on April 10, Parker entered no contest pleas to the trafficking and illegal conveyance charges with other counts being dropped and the trafficking charge being amended to remove the major drug offender specification.

Parker's 11 year-sentence will be served consecutively with four years mandatory for his violating of post release control in another case. Three years ago, Parker was sentenced to prison for trafficking in cocaine and fentanyl.

Police issued a warrant for Parker’s arrest in January after officers from the Zanesville Police Department were called to 817 Shelby St. for what appeared to be two individuals breaking into the house. Six individuals were apprehended, but Parker escaped, leaving behind his identification, phones and other items.

While searching the house for other suspects, officers found 225 grams of fentanyl, along with tools and materials used to manufacture illegal drugs.

Information submitted by Muskingum County Prosecutor's Office.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Columbus man sentenced on drug charges