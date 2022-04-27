CHILLICOTHE— A Columbus man was sentenced to 18 months in prison and ordered to pay $6,000 in restitution for the 2018 break-in of Mees Jewelry.

On Oct. 20, 2018, two people broke into the business on North Bridge Street and stole $80,000 worth of jewelry.

Detectives assigned to the case located two pairs of shoes in a tree line near Sam’s Club that matched the shoes of the suspects. DNA from one pair of shoes matched the DNA of Warren Harless of Columbus, the Chillicothe Police Department announced.

Harless was also a suspect in several other breaking and entering investigations east and west of Franklin County. An arrest warrant was issued for Harless and was indicted by the Ross County Grand Jury on March 29, 2019.

After his arrest, Harless pleaded not guilty and bonded out, but did not return to court. While out on bond, Harless was a suspect in several other gas station break-ins, the Chillicothe Police Department said.

Harless pleaded no contest to breaking and entering and grand theft in Ross County Common Pleas Court in February. Harless’ accomplice has not been identified.

Megan Becker is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. Call her at 740-349-1106, email her at mbecker@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @BeckerReporting

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Columbus man sentenced in Mees Jewelry theft