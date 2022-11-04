Columbus man sentenced to nine years in prison for 2020 fatal shooting at gas station

A Columbus man is facing nine years behind bars after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter for fatally shooting a man in 2020 outside a gas station in North Linden.

His attorney said it was self-defense, but he said the defendant did not want to risk losing a murder trial.

Deshaun Cunningham, 43, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to involuntary manslaughter, falsification and having a weapon under disability. In exchange, Franklin County prosecutors dropped a murder charge.

Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Sheryl Munson immediately sentenced Cunningham to an indefinite prison term of nine years to 13 ½ years, as recommended in the plea agreement by both prosecutors and defense counsel.

Around 9 p.m. on Sept. 26, 2020, police responded to a shooting at a gas station at Cleveland Avenue and Weber Road. Responding officers found 53-year-old Michael A. Moreland, of the Northeast Side, lying in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds.

Toure McCord, Cunningham’s defense attorney, said it’s clear from surveillance video that the two men argued. McCord said it appears on video Moreland took out a silver object and approached Cunningham. If the case had proceeded to trial, McCord said he would have argued that the object was a knife and Cunningham shot in self-defense.

“I think Deshaun Cunningham had a great self-defense case, but looking at potentially losing a murder trial, a guaranteed nine years was too hard to pass up,” McCord told The Dispatch.

