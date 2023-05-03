Columbus man sentenced to prison for 2021 shootout with Franklin Township officers

A Columbus man who exchanged gunfire with Franklin Township police in 2021, triggering a manhunt and evacuations to nearby residences, will spend at least 12 years behind bars.

Joshua R. Pennington, 33, of the South Side, pleaded guilty on Feb. 28 to felony charges of felonious assault with a firearm specification and possessing a weapon under disability (having a gun as a convicted felon), and a misdemeanor count of domestic violence.

Franklin County prosecutors dropped another felonious assault charge related to the domestic violence.

Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Kim Brown sentenced Pennington on Friday to an indefinite prison term of 12 years to 15½ years.

No officers were injured in the shooting on July 22, 2021, and the female victim whom Pennington had been holding at gunpoint was located at the scene uninjured.

