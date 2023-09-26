Columbus man sentenced to prison for fatally shooting police officer's son in 2021

A Columbus man will serve at least 20 years behind bars after admitting to fatally shooting a police officer's son during a 2021 altercation in the University District.

Kaliaf Ivory, 28, of South Linden, pleaded guilty Tuesday afternoon to one count of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of tampering with evidence and one count of using a weapon under disability for fatally shooting 24-year-old Quinten Fuller on Sept. 16, 2021. He accepted a plea deal Friday with Franklin County prosecutors to avoid trial on a murder charge.

According to court records, Ivory and Fuller knew each other and were in an ongoing dispute because Ivory was living with Fuller's ex-girlfriend. Detectives stated in court records that Ivory was seen on a surveillance video entering an apartment building on the 1900 block of North 4th Street, about a mile east of Ohio State's campus, and leaving immediately after shots were fired.

Columbus police were dispatched shortly after 3 p.m. after receiving a report that a man was shot behind an apartment building. The shooting prompted a safety alert to be issued for Ohio State University students living off-campus.

Fuller was found wounded outside the apartment building between 19th and 20th Avenues and was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died at about 3:40 p.m.

Fuller is the son of a Columbus police officer.

Ivory was arrested on a murder warrant by U.S. Marshals on Sept. 21, 2021, in Sharon, Pennsylvania. He was set to go to trial next month.

Franklin County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Brown sentenced Ivory to a total indefinite prison term of 20 years to 25 ½ years, as jointly recommended by prosecutors and Ivory's attorney in the plea agreement. Brown waived court fines and fees, and gave Ivory 737 days of jail credit for time served.

"These cases are extremely difficult," Brown said to a courtroom with several members of Ivory's and Fuller's families present.

"Sometimes there is peace in finality," he added, "even if it's not everything Mr. Ivory deserves or what the family wanted."

Ivory expressed remorse for his actions and apologized to Fuller's family.

"My heart goes out to them and the children we all share," Ivory said.

Myisha Fuller, the victim's mother, said in a brief impact statement to the court that she prays Ivory's time in prison is rehabilitating.

"I hope you find some type of peace and solace in your soul," she said.

