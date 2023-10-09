Columbus man sentenced to prison for at least 12 years in fatal shooting at Airbnb party

A Columbus man has been sentenced to at least 12 years in prison for fatally shooting another man inside a garage during a party at an Airbnb on the Near East Side.

Isaiah E. Hall, 21, of the Northeast Side, admitted last month to killing 43-year-old Steven K. Simpson II on Sept. 16, 2021. Under a plea deal, Hall pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, and Franklin County prosecutors dropped a murder charge.

Franklin County Common Pleas Court Judge Karen Phipps sentenced Hall on Monday to an indefinite prison term of 12 years to 16 ½ years. He has spent nearly a year in jail which will count toward his prison time.

Phipps could have sentenced Hall up to an indefinite prison sentence of 14 years to 18 ½ years.

Hall fled after shooting Simpson at an Airbnb in the 600 block of Gilbert Street. Police did not identify Hall as the shooter until more than a year later.

Hall admitted to police that he was at a party with Simpson and that he shot Simpson while they were alone together in the garage. Hall said he was protecting himself after Simpson attempted to sexually assault him and then strangle him, according to court records.

Assistant Franklin County Prosecutor Robert Doersam said in court that “there’s real reason to doubt the defendant’s version of events.”

Doersam said even if the allegations were true, they would not warrant the use of deadly force.

Evan Poole, a Franklin County Public Defender’s Office attorney representing Hall, said both men were victims to different extents. He said Hall acknowledges he was not justified in shooting Simpson.

Poole said in court documents that Simpson was high on methamphetamine and much larger than Hall – 240 pounds to 130 pounds.

Hall cried throughout his sentencing hearing and Poole read a prepared statement for him in court.

“God knows I did not want to take another person’s life,” Poole read from Hall’s statement. “I pray I could take it all back … My fear for my life caused me to act quickly.”

Several members of Simpson’s family spoke during the sentencing hearing. His family said Hall was attempting to justify the shooting with a lie, and that he acted as “judge, jury and executioner.”

Simpson's family said he was a great man pursuing a career in law who had recently passed the bar exam.

Sashay Simpson, Simpson’s sister, said her brother would have forgiven Hall if he had survived.

More on gun violence: 50 guns confiscated, 10 people shot, more than 100 gunshots detected all in 80 hours

jlaird@dispatch.com

@LairdWrites

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus man sentenced to prison for fatal shooting at Airbnb party