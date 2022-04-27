Columbus man sentenced to seven years for real-estate scam documented in Dispatch series

Carl Levell Renier, 46, of Columbus, was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to five counts of felony theft in connection with a real-estate scam exposed in a 2019 Dispatch series.

Carl Levell Renier, 49, pleaded guilty to five counts of felony theft after forging documents to take ownership of homes and collect money due to foreclosed homeowners, costing victims more than $400,000.

The case stemmed from The Dispatch award-winning series, "Foreclosed and Fleeced." The series prompted the Franklin County sheriff's office to investigate, leading to Renier being indicted in October 2020.

He was sentenced Tuesday by Franklin County Common Pleas County Judge Andy Miller.

"It was a tough case, with elderly and disabled victims, and it was a serious case," said Jeff Blake, a Franklin County assistant prosecutor who handled the case. "These were homes, much more than just sticks and bricks."

In four of the cases, Renier forged documents allowing him to claim ownership of properties that he had noticed were empty.

"These were basically houses nobody was living in," said Blake, who now runs the prosecutor's Economic Crime Unit. "He would find that out, file a quitclaim deed with false documents, and would take the property."

Renier subsequently sold one of the homes, on Ellery Drive on the East Side, and was ordered to pay $65,000 to the former owner, Henry Lee Jr.

Lee spoke about the pain of losing his home at Tuesday's sentencing.

"I truly believe Mr. Lee's testimony had a profound impact with the court," said Lee's attorney, Jacob Levine, with the Columbus law firm Clark & Lowe.

"He explained the heartfelt troubles and tribulations he was going through. This wasn't that someone lost their house. They lost their home. Everything, where they raised their kids, was ripped from them."

In the fifth case, documented in a Dispatch story, Renier forged requests for $38,636 due to Columbus homeowner Thurgood Linebarger after the sheriff's sale of Linebarger's Northeast Side home. Renier then forged Linebarger's name on the check while marking the check "Pay to the order of Levell Holdings LLC," the name of Renier's company.

Not until he was contacted by The Dispatch did Linebarger, a retired auto worker, discover that the sale of his home yielded a surplus and that someone else had claimed it in his name.

Renier was ordered to pay Linebarger the money back.

In a 2019 photo, Thurgood Linebarger looks over copies of a fraudulent motion and check that Carl Renier used to collect more than $38,000 in surplus foreclosure funds that were due to Linebarger. Renier was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in prison for stealing from Linebarger and four others.

The Dispatch's "Foreclosed and Fleeced" series highlighted other practices that led to homeowners unwittingly signing away their rights to surpluses from the sheriff's sale of their homes.

The series detailed how real-estate agents approached homeowners during or after the foreclosure of their homes and convinced them to sign over their rights to the property, sometimes for a small amount of cash and promises to help retain the home. Instead, the agents used the rights to claim the surplus funds for themselves.

