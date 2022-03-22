Columbus man to serve at least 17 years in prison for killing another man during argument

Anthony Shanks, 47, will spend at least 17 years in prison after admitting to fatally shooting a man during a December 2019 argument.

A Columbus man will spend at least 17 years behind bars after admitting to shooting another man during an argument in December 2019.

Anthony Shanks, 47, of South Linden, was sentenced on Monday in Franklin County Common Pleas Court to a term of at least 17 years and no more than 22 and a half years in prison. Shanks had entered guilty pleas to counts of voluntary manslaughter and felonious assault as part of a plea agreement.

Shanks admitted to fatally shooting Bernard Pettway, 50, of the South Side, after an argument. Pettway was found shot around 9:20 p.m. on Dec. 12, 2019, on the 800 block of East 13th Avenue in South Linden.

Pettway was rushed to an area hospital, where he died a short time later.

Judge Kim Brown ordered Shanks to register as a violent offender upon his release from prison. Shanks was given credit towards his sentence for more than 830 days he had been in jail while his case was pending.

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: South Linden man sentenced to at least 17 years for deadly shooting