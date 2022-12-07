Columbus man to serve at least six years in prison for causing fatal crash while intoxicated

A judge's gavel at rest.

A Columbus man who caused a fatal vehicle crash in 2020 while intoxicated is facing six to nine years behind bars.

Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Dan Hawkins sentenced 37-year-old Jhuante Burto on Wednesday morning to an indefinite prison term of six to nine years. Burton pleaded guilty in September to aggravated vehicular homicide and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

On the evening of March 20, 2020, Burton was driving his Chevrolet Captiva at a high speed westbound on West Broad Street toward Georgesville Road, according to the Franklin County Prosecutor's office.

As the compact crossover SUV approached vehicles stopped at the red light, Burton did not stop and actually increased his speed from 55 to 58 mph in an area with a 45 mph speed limit, according to the prosecutor's office.

He hit a Dodge Caravan stopped at the light driven by Steven Waits, 64, of Grove City. The impact pushed the Dodge Caravan into two other stopped vehicles, killing Waits, The Dispatch previously reported.

Burton had received methadone treatment immediately prior to driving and had used fentanyl at some point earlier in the day, according to the prosecutor's office.

Hawkins also suspended Burton's license for life.

Burton's attorney, Frederick Benton Jr., did not respond to a request for comment.

