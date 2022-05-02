Columbus man shot in head outside Moto Mart early Sunday morning

Police are searching for Michael A. Childress, whom they suspect was involved in 2 Mansfield shootings.

A 31-year-old Columbus man was shot in the head at 2:51 a.m. Sunday outside the Moto Mart at 1050 W. Fourth St.

Officers responding to the location found the victim, Kenneth D. Norris, near the door of the business suffering from a bullet wound to the head, Mansfield police said Monday in a news release.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery and was left in the care of hospital staff. No further information on his condition was available, police said Monday.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that the suspect, now identified as Michael A. Childress, 29, of Toledo, approached the victim and an unknown female in the parking lot of the Moto Mart, police said.

The suspect smacked the female subject across the face and then proceeded to pistol whip the male victim, who fell to the ground, police said. The suspect then shot the victim in the head.

The suspect, who was with another female, then fled in a white SUV prior to police arriving. The white SUV has since been recovered, police said.

Childress is believed to be driving a white 2006 Kia Sportage with Ohio license plate JAE5836, which comes back to a relative of his girlfriend, police said.

Childress is wanted on a felony warrant for attempted murder and is believed to be involved in at least one other shooting in Mansfield over the past two weeks in which the victim also suffered a head wound, police said.

Childress is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. If seen, police urge citizens to call 911 and/or contact local law enforcement. Anyone who may have seen the altercation and/or the shooting is asked to call Major Crimes at 419-755-9724.

