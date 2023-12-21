A Columbus man sold drugs and carried a “ghost” machine gun. He got 15 years in prison.

A Columbus man with a crimninal history has been sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for armed drug trafficking with a machine “ghost” gun, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Quintavius Harrow, aka “Cootie,” 31, of Columbus, pleaded guilty to the following charges on Aug. 15:

one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

one count of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon

one count of illegal possession of a machine gun

“Quintavius Harrow carried a self-made and untraceable machine gun—a so-called ‘ghost gun’—while distributing methamphetamine, a dangerous combination for the Columbus community,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary in a statement.

Columbus Police Chief Stoney Mathis said in a statement, “Quintavius Harrow’s possession of a privately-made, untraceable machine gun underscores the urgent need to address the rapid reproduction of such dangerous weapons,”

The FBI and DEA conducted a controlled purchase of methamphetamine from Harrow using a confidential source in March 2022, according to court documents.

Harrow was filmed during the transaction in possession of an AR-15 style pistol, according to the release. The DOJ said Harrow sold the CS two bags of methamphetamine.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug and Gang Task force agents executed a search warrant at a trap house on Coolidge Avenue in Columbus in April 2022. Harrow was found in the house along with other individuals, according to the DOJ.

The DOJ said law enforcement found a variety of illegal drugs and several firearms throughout the house including the same AR-15 style pistol that Harrow had been filmed with in March 2022.

The gun had no known manufacturer or visible serial number, according to the DOJ.

“FBI examined the AR-15 style pistol and determined it was a “ghost gun” equipped with an auto sear, which converted the firearm to a machine gun,” the release said.

Harrow has a criminal history for robbery by intimidation in Muscogee County and use of a gun with an altered identification mark in Chattahoochee County, the DOJ said. It is illegal for a convicted felon to possess a firearm.

“We will continue to work in collaboration with all law enforcement partners to remove these types of threats from our community for a safer Columbus,” said Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman in a statement.