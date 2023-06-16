Columbus man and stepbrother facing prison time for string of 2021 armed robberies

A Columbus man and his stepbrother are facing prison time after committing a string of robberies in 2021, according to a Department of Justice press release.

A federal judge sentenced 29-year-old Quentin Anderson to more than 16 years in prison followed by three years supervised release on June 14, according to the release.

Authorities say Anderson and his stepbrother, 27-year-old Janerio Jones, robbed seven businesses in Columbus between Jan. 18 and Feb. 22 in 2021.

“The Columbus business community was terrorized in early 2021 when Anderson and Jones robbed employees of several local businesses at gunpoint; I am thankful no lives were lost during this violent crime spree,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary in a statement.

In one instance, the pair tried to rob the owner of Super C Food Mart and Jones fired a round at the cashier, striking a glass barrier when the owner refused to give them the cash, according to the release. Jones proceeded to fire another round at the owner which narrowly missed him after penetrating the glass barrier, per the release.

The men robbed the following businesses during their spree:

Little Caesars on Buena Vista Road

Forrest Road Package on Forrest Road

Jerry’s Food Mart on St. Mary’s Road

Super C Food Mart on Decatur Street

Quality Inn on Macon Road

Marco’s Pizza on University Avenue

Jones faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for each charge of robbery and a maximum sentence of life in prison for the firearm charge, feds say. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 11, per the release.

“No one should ever be terrorized physically or emotionally, like the victims in these violent armed robberies were,” said Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta in a statement.