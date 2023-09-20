Columbus man wanted in fatal shooting May 14 in Short North arrested without incident

In the wake of the fatal shooting of Arthur Pickens early May 14 and a shootout that wounded 10 people early May 6, Columbus police had an increased police presence in cruisers, on bicycles and on foot in the Short North beginning the weekend of May 19. Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther had requested that businesses voluntarily close at midnight on the weekends, but the move was met with resistance from many businesses.

A Columbus man wanted on a murder warrant for the fatal shooting of another man in May in the Short North is now in custody in the Franklin County jail.

Quran Boston, 19, was arrested late Tuesday afternoon in the 1400 block of East Hudson Street in Linden without incident by the U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST), with assistance from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Special Response Team (SRT).

Boston, who had resided on the city's West Side at the time, is accused of fatally shooting Arthur Pickens, 21, on May 14 on the 900 block of North High Street, city homicide detectives said.

Police responding just before 2:45 a.m. May 14 to a report of a fight in the area of North High Street and East 1st Avenue heard gunfire. Officers found Pickens lying in front of a bar in the 900 block of North High with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, where he died at 3:07 a.m., police said.

Homicide detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Boston just days after the shooting, which was the second weekend in a row of gun violence in the popular Short North, and prompted increased city police presence there for several weeks. Mayor Andrew Ginther called for busnesses there to close early on the weekends, but that request was ignored by most businesses.

