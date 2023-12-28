Columbus man wanted in homicide apprehended by U.S. Marshals in West Virginia

The U.S. marshals arrested a Columbus man who fled to West Virginia after a homicide earlier this month.

Gabriel Hosings, 20, of Columbus, is accused in the murder of Shawn Overly, 34, of Columbus, on Dec. 10 near an apartment complex in the 3700 block of Briggs Road.

Columbus police responded to the shooting shortly after 5 p.m. and found Overly in a doorway, suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics took him to a local hospital, where he later died despite receiving treatment.

The U.S. Marshals Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division arrested Hosings without incident in Ghent, which is located in southern West Virginia about 73 miles south of Charleston.

“Because of our ongoing partnership with the Columbus Division of Police, we were able to promptly reach out to our task force in West Virginia, who immediately located and arrested this alleged murder suspect,” U.S. Marshal Michael D. Black said in a press release statement.

Hosings is currently being held at the Southern Regional Jail in Beaver, W.Va., while he awaits an extradition hearing, Supervisory Deputy Charles Sasno told The Dispatch.

