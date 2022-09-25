Columbus McKinnon moving headquarters to Charlotte from New York

Columbus McKinnon Corp. is moving its headquarters to Charlotte from the Buffalo area of New York within the next 18 months and will look to grow its local headcount. The move will include CEO David Wilson and the company’s other top three executive leaders.

Eric Bormann, a Columbus McKinnon spokesperson, said the move will bring the leadership team closer to the company’s customers and manufacturing facilities.

“The relocation of our Buffalo-based Executive Leadership Team supports the advancement of our overall growth strategy and aligns our leadership into a more cohesive, localized unit, as this move will allow the majority of our ELT to be in one physical location,” Bormann said in an email.

He told CBJ that the company will move from its current Ballantyne office to 13320 Ballantyne Corporate Place, where it will lease the top two floors. Columbus McKinnon plans to hire an additional 100 employees in Charlotte over the next five years, Bormann said.

