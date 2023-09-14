Columbus men sentenced in Franklin County court for unrelated May 2022 shooting deaths

A man who admitted to using a gun he stole from vehicle to fatally shoot another man who confronted him while breaking into a car will spend more than two decades behind bars.

Derek Hotelling, 32, of North Linden, was sentenced to 22-26 years in prison.

On May 31, 2022, Hotelling fatally shot 39-year-old Joshua Moyer outside Moyer's home on the 6100 block of Parkglen Avenue, on the city's the Far West Side. According to Columbus police and court records, Moyer was leaving for work around 4:20 a.m. that day, when he encountered Hotelling breaking into his wife's vehicle.

Moyer confronted Hotelling and tried to detain him until police arrived. The men scuffled, police said, and Hotelling fatally shot Moyer with a firearm he stole from another vehicle in the area.

Moyer was unarmed at the time. He was a father of four young children and was married for 14 years. His wife and children were at the home at the time he was shot. Moyer died at the scene of the shooting.

Columbus police used DNA evidence and video surveillance to help identify Hotelling.

As part of a plea deal, Hotelling pleaded guilty to theft of a firearm, aggravated robbery and involuntary manslaughter.

Judge Michael Holbrook sentenced Hotelling on Monday, the day Hotelling was scheduled to go to trial in the case.

Fatal Southeast Side altercation nets more than two decades in prison

Bayette Mitchell, 22, of the Hilltop, was sentenced to at least 22 to 27 ½ years in prison, depending on his behavior while incarcerated.

As part of a plea deal, Mitchell pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter and felonious assault in exchange for a murder charge being dismissed.

On May 21, 2022, Mitchell fatally shot Rayn Cannon, 32, of the East Side, during an altercation on the city's Southeast Side.

Columbus police said Cannon was found shot around 2 a.m. that day and died at Mount Carmel East hospital a short time later. Witnesses at the scene identified Mitchell as the shooter, according to court records. Mitchell later turned himself in to police.

According to his obituary, Cannon enjoyed playing football and "had a special way with the ladies." He was survived by his young son, as well as his parents and a sister.

Judge Karen Held Phipps sentenced Mitchell on Tuesday. Mitchell agreed to a plea in lieu of going to trial in the case.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus men sentenced in unrelated May 2022 shooting deaths