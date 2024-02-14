Columbus Metropolitan Club: Understanding the New Landscape of Childcare

How broken are the economics of childcare? It’s no secret that Ohio’s childcare resources aren’t able to meet the current demand from employers, parents, and families. A stunning recent report from Action for Children, The Child Care Provider Survey, uncovered critical issues facing child care providers in central Ohio, including concerns about staffing, capacity, and tuition increases.

More than half of providers reported that their monthly revenue does not cover expenses. With the ending of pandemic-era support funding, recent findings by Action for Children emphasize the need for sustained, flexible investment in central Ohio’s child care centers and Family Child Care programs.

This mixed picture produces a domino effect – not enough staff limits enrollment, which reduces revenue and causes tuition to rise – an unstable reckoning that shortchanges families, employers, and communities. Join CMC and a panel of experts as we unpack the deeply-set factors causing central Ohio’s childcare providers to struggle.

We’ll look at how the region can chart a path to a more equitable and sustainable future for the childcare that’s ideal for children, parents, and employers together.

Featuring Eric Karolak, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, Action for Children, Kara Wente, Director, Department of Children and Youth, State of Ohio, Aslyne Rodriguez, Senior Director, Regional Strategic Partnerships, COTA, and Carol Haynes, Executive Director, Kiddie Academy, with host Cierra Johnson, Anchor and Reporter, NBC4

