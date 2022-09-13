Columbus mother charged with manslaughter after baby drowns in bathtub

A mother has been indicted by a Franklin County grand jury in the drowning death of her 10-month-old girl in a bathtub in their South Franklinton residence, Columbus police said.

Dierra Smith, 32, was charged last week with involuntary manslaughter, one felony count of child endangering and three misdemeanor counts of child endangering, according to Franklin County Common Pleas Court records.

On Aug. 30, Columbus police officers responded to the 800 block of Greenfield Drive in South Franklinton on a report that a baby girl, later identified as 10-month-old Reign Nall, was not breathing after being found in the bathtub.

Medics transported the infant to Nationwide Children's Hospital in critical condition. The following day, Reign was pronounced dead at 4:29 p.m.

As a result of the initial Columbus police investigation which showed evidence that the infant potentially sustained head trauma, the Franklin County Prosecutor's office determined that the case should be presented to the county grand jury.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus mother charged with manslaughter after infant drowns in tub