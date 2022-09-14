Columbus mother charged with murder for 4-month-old son’s death

A Columbus mother has been arrested and charged for causing the death of her infant son, our news partners at WBNS are reporting.

According to court records, 38-year-old Melissa Thorp called the Columbus Division of Police Monday morning saying her 4-month-old son is dead, WBNS reported.

Officers and medics arrived at the woman’s apartment in downtown Columbus. The baby, identified as Aaron Thorp, was pronounced dead at 8:57 a.m. Officers and fire personnel reported that the victim was already in a “state of decomposition,” WBNS reported.

A forensic technician with the Franklin County Coroner’s Office and Columbus Police Homicide Detectives conducted an investigation into the boy’s death, according to WBNS.

The coroner’s office determined the boy’s death was caused by the right side of his skull being crushed between two objects, according to court records.

Thorp was arrested and charged with murder in her son’s death, WBNS reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.