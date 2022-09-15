Columbus mother pleads guilty in 2-year-old's death, sentenced to 18 years in prison

A Columbus woman pleaded guilty Thursday morning to involuntary manslaughter and endangering children in connection with the 2019 death of her 2-year-old-son, who the Franklin County coroner’s office concluded died from blunt-force trauma.

Tina Dayton, 24, who initially eluded local authorities when she relocated to Florida, admitted in court to her role in causing the death of her son, Clifford A. Stark III.

In exchange for her plea, Franklin County prosecutors dropped a murder charge.

Franklin County Common Pleas Judge David C. Young found Dayton guilty and subsequently sentenced her to a minimum prison sentence of 18 years, following the joint recommendation made by prosecutors and defense attorneys on the case.

As required by the state's controversial Reagan Tokes Act, Young gave Dayton an indefinite sentence length. Dayton could serve up to five years and six months of additional time if the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction determines she is a continued threat to society.

Leon Sinoff, Dayton’s defense attorney, said at her sentencing that they would be filing a formal objection to the constitutionality of an indefinite sentence.

Dayton has spent more than two years in jail already, which will count toward time served.

On Oct. 7, 2019, Columbus police and paramedics were called to Dayton’s apartment on Refugee Road on the Southeast Side on the report of an injured boy, Franklin County Assistant Prosecutor Daniel Lenert said during Thursday's hearing.

Dayton told police that Clifford was playing in another room with her three-year-old child when the injury occurred and that she was unaware of how her son suffered an internal injury, Lenert said. Dayton, the sole adult in the house, denied ever striking her child, he said.

Clifford was transported in stable condition to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where doctors discovered he had internal bleeding, said Lenert.

Clifford also had a broken right arm, a bruised forehead and a lacerated liver, Lenert said. Clifford died on Oct. 8.

The Franklin County coroner’s office concluded in February 2020 that the boy’s death was a homicide and that he died from “blunt-force trauma.” This led to authorities charging Dayton with murder in early March 2020.

Florida law enforcement arrested Dayton a month later in the Jacksonville area.

Sinoff said he and Dayton disagreed with some of the facts Lenert presented, but said there was enough to proceed with the plea and sentencing.

Dayton did not speak during the hearing beyond answering questions from the judge while fighting back tears.

