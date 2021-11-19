Columbus NAACP leader fears for safety of Black community following Rittenhouse verdicts

Nana Watson, president of the NAACP Columbus branch.

The leader of the Columbus chapter of the NAACP said she fears the not-guilty verdicts in the Kyle Rittenhouse case could potentially lead to more danger for Black residents.

"I think that it’s unbelievable," Nana Watson, the local NAACP president, said Friday of the verdicts in the shootings of three men in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Aug. 25, 2020, during protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man.

Two of the men died. All three shooting victims were white.

Kyle Rittenhouse is comfort by his lawyer as he was acquitted of all charges at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. The jury came back with its verdict after close to 3 1/2 days of deliberation.

Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges

Prosecutors said he provoked the attacks by bringing his AR-15 style rifle to the protests.

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, and his attorneys argued that it was self-defense.

And Watson said that's what she believes could jeopardize Black people. Someone could say that they shot someone because they believed their life was threatened, as Rittenhouse argued.

"It's a fear for Black people," she said.

In the meantime, a group called Ohio United Against Fascism posted on social media that it plans to rally at 6 p.m. Friday at the Statehouse "to stand in solidarity with Kenosha, Wisconsin, against a delivery of a not-guilty verdict to ... Kyle Rittenhouse. We will not tolerate this violent acquittal, and we demand accountability."

Glenn McEntyre, spokesman for the Columbus Department of Public Safety, said in a text that officials are "monitoring and will be prepared for any developments."

Lisa Defendiefer, deputy director for operations and advocacy at the Capital Crossroads Special Improvement District, said she has contacted Downtown security managers and property managers, as well as first-floor business owners and hotel and parking managers about the Statehouse protest.

She said she has also been in touch with Columbus police and Franklin County Emergency Management and Homeland Security. "We are monitoring social media too," she said.

In a statement, Fraternal Order of Police of Ohio President Gary Wolske said: “What happened in Kenosha is a tragedy — for the victims, for Kyle Rittenhouse, and for the entire community. The lesson is that defunding police isn’t the answer. Neither is limiting the ability of police to keep their communities safe. The police should be on the front lines. 17 year olds shouldn’t feel that they are forced to carry weapons for protection, even if they have the right, because there’s no place else to turn. Kenosha should be a lesson well learned for community leaders everywhere let police do what we’re trained to do.”

