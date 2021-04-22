Columbus officer who fatally shot Ma’Khia Bryant identified

Biba Adams
·3 min read

Nicholas Reardon, a military-trained marksman, is the officer who shot the 16-year-old Bryant four times.

The officer who shot and killed 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant has been identified as Nicholas Reardon, a military-trained marksman and U.S. Air National Guardsman who has been with the Columbus Police Department since 2019.

Reardon has been placed on leave after shooting the teenager four times in the chest. Bryant had reportedly called police for help, saying she was being attacked by girls outside of her house. When Reardon arrived, she was armed with a knife.

Black Lives Matter protesters march through downtown in Columbus, Ohio Wednesday in response to the police shooting of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant. (Photo by Stephen Zenner/Getty Images)
CPD released body camera footage of the shooting less than six hours after it occurred.

Columbus Public Safety Director Ned Pettus called for patience at a press conference on Wednesday.

Nicholas Reardon (above), a military-trained marksman and U.S. Air National Guardsman who has been with the Columbus Police since 2019, has been identified as the officer who shot and killed 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant. (Twitter)
“I understand the outrage and emotion around this incident,” Pettus said. “A teenage girl is dead, and she’s dead at the hands of a police officer. Under any circumstances, that is a horrendous tragedy. But the video shows that there is more to this. It requires us to pause and take a close look at the sequence of events and, though it’s not easy, wait for the facts as determined by an independent investigation.”

According to accounts, Reardon is the son of retired Sgt. Edward “Ted” Reardon, a 32-year veteran of the Columbus Division of Police.

Read More: North Carolina deputy fatally shoots 42-year-old Andrew Brown Jr.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki commented on the shooting, saying of Bryant, “She was a child. We’re thinking of her friends and family in the communities that are hurting and grieving her loss.”

“We know that police violence disproportionately impacts Black and Latino people in communities and that Black women and girls, like Black men and boys, experience higher rates of police violence,” said Psaki. “We also know that there are particular vulnerabilities that children in foster care, like Ma’Khia, face.”

Read More: North Carolina woman arrested after ‘intentionally’ driving into group of Black teens

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther also urged patience and alluded to the fact that the teen had a knife. “How do we as a city and community come together to ensure that our kids never feel the need to resort to violence as a means of solving disputes or in order to protect themselves?” he asked.

Columbus, Ohio police officers have killed eight people since January of last year.

Bryant was shot just 20 minutes before the announcement of a guilty verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin for the May 2020 death of George Floyd.

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits last week dropped to a fresh one-year low, suggesting layoffs were subsiding and strengthening expectations for another month of blockbuster job growth in April as a re-opening economy unleashes pent-up demand. But the labor market recovery has a long way to go, with the report from the Labor Department on Thursday showing at least 17.4 million people were collecting unemployment checks in early April, a sign that long-term joblessness was becoming entrenched. "While new layoffs have slowed considerably, they are still nowhere near the level associated with a stable labor market," said Andrew Stettner, senior fellow at The Century Foundation.

    Bryant was just 16 years old.

    Los Angeles Lakers star says he took the tweet down because it was ‘being used to create more hate’

    Two people, including a car rental business employee, lied to police about Maurice Wiley renting a white Lincoln MKX the day before the fatal robbery of Chinese restaurant owner Hong Zheng.

    Thai chef says ‘our family got physically assaulted that day’ as investigation ongoing

    Follow latest updates from Minneapolis

    ‘This is how we want to remember #MakhiaBryant. Joyful. Beautiful. Adorable,’ an Instagram user writes above one of the teen’s videos

  • 'A Horrendous Tragedy': The Chaotic Moments Before a Police Shooting in Columbus

    COLUMBUS, Ohio — It was Valentine’s Day when Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, moved into the foster home where her younger sister had lived for more than a year. The girls were close, and would dance and make TikTok videos together, while Bryant nurtured a constant hope: to one day live again with her biological mother. “That’s all she said, was, ‘I want to be with my mom,’” said Angela Moore, who said she provided foster care for Bryant and her sister on a quiet block on the southeastern edge of Columbus, Ohio. Those dreams were cut short after a Columbus police officer fatally shot Bryant on Tuesday afternoon, just moments after arriving at a chaotic disturbance outside her foster home. Body-camera footage released by the Columbus police appears to show Bryant holding a knife as she lunges toward another person a moment before she is shot. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Her death fanned new waves of sorrow, anger and protest Wednesday over yet another police killing. And its timing — just minutes before a jury in Minneapolis convicted Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd — was a grim reminder of an unceasing tally of killings by the police. As the White House on Wednesday described Bryant’s death as “tragic,” law enforcement authorities in Columbus pleaded for patience from the community as they released 911 calls and new body-camera videos showing the frenzied moments surrounding her shooting. Michael Woods, the interim chief of the Columbus Division of Police, identified the officer who shot Bryant as Nicholas Reardon, and said he had been on the force since December 2019. “Under any circumstance, that is a horrendous tragedy,” Ned Pettus Jr., the city’s public safety director, said during a news conference Wednesday. “But the video shows there is more to this. It requires us to pause, take a close look at the sequence of events, and though it’s not easy, wait for the facts as is determined by an independent investigation.” Pettus said a third-party investigation being conducted by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation would need to answer key questions, including what information Reardon had, what he saw at the scene, and what would have happened if he “had taken no action at all.” The first 911 call that brought the police to the house came at 4:32 p.m. Tuesday. It is a cacophony of screaming. The caller, who sounds like a younger woman, says that someone was “trying to stab us” and had “put hands” on the caller’s grandmother. The dispatcher asks again and again whether the caller has seen any weapons. “We need a police officer here now,” the caller responds. That person’s identity was unclear Wednesday. A second 911 call came in minutes later, but the caller hung up because the police had already arrived. Unlike the agonizingly slow video showing Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, in which he calls out that he cannot breathe as Chauvin kneels on his neck, footage released by the Columbus police shows that Bryant’s killing unfolded in seconds. Officers were dispatched to the home on Legion Lane at 4:35 p.m. Tuesday and arrived at 4:44, according to the Columbus police. As Reardon got out of his vehicle, he encountered seven people outside a two-story brick home and asked, “What’s going on?” Yelling could be heard in the background. An unidentified girl appeared to fall to the grass after being attacked by Bryant and then kicked by an unidentified man. The video footage then showed Bryant, who was holding a knife, appearing to lunge toward a person dressed in pink who was pinned against a car parked in the driveway. “Hey! Hey!” Reardon said as he pulled his gun. “Get down! Get down!” He fired four quick shots, and Bryant dropped to the ground at the edge of the driveway. A witness yelled, “Why did you shoot her?” The officer responded, “She came at her with a knife,” apparently referring to Bryant and the person dressed in pink. Woods said Columbus officers were allowed to use deadly force to protect somebody who was in danger of being killed by another person. A Taser, he said, is generally reserved for situations where there is no immediate threat of death. Officers are not required to call out that they are about to fire their weapon, he added, though they try to if there is time. “It’s a tragedy,” Woods said. “There’s no other way to say it. It’s a 16-year-old girl.” Two experts who reviewed the body camera footage said that in this case, the officer’s use of force appeared at first glance to be justified. Geoffrey P. Alpert, a professor of criminology at the University of South Carolina, said investigators would look at whether the officer believed that there was an imminent threat to the life of the other woman. If there was an immediate threat, investigators will look at whether the officer could have resorted to other methods of control, he said. Alpert said that based on his own review, Bryant did appear to pose a threat to the life of the other woman. “Were there other options? Not if she was about to stab that woman,” Alpert said, adding that a Taser could take too long to deploy, and that the less-than-lethal weapons are not 100% reliable. “He’s protecting her life, not his own,” he said. “What if it didn’t work and she ended up killing this woman?” Still, Bryant’s family and activists across Columbus questioned why the officer shot Bryant. “I don’t know why he shot her,” Moore, Bryant’s foster parent, said. “I don’t know why he didn’t Tase her, why they didn’t try to break it up.” She added, “At the end of the day, it wasn’t worth all this.” Tensions over police shootings of Black people were already raw around Columbus. In early December, Casey Goodson Jr., 23, was shot to death at the entrance of his home by a Franklin County sheriff’s deputy who had been searching for someone else. Two weeks later, Andre Hill was shot by a Columbus police officer who was later charged with felony murder. Moore said that she was at work during the shooting, but that she believed the fight began over an argument about housekeeping. She said one of her former foster children had visited the home Tuesday and criticized Bryant and her sister for having messy bedrooms. “That’s where the problem came,” Moore said. “I didn’t know they had called the police.” Moore said that Bryant had moved into her home Feb. 14, and that she was one of three foster children living there, including her sister. Bryant’s family expressed dismay and outrage at her death, and described Bryant as sweet and caring. They said she should still be alive. “This could have been de-escalated by the Columbus Police Department,” Don Bryant, a cousin of Bryant’s mother, said. “There are things you can do to avoid pulling out your gun and shooting someone. I question the use of force.” Don Bryant said he did not know how Ma’Khia Bryant had ended up in foster care. But he said that her mother, Paula Bryant, who works as a nursing assistant in Columbus, had been working toward a reunion. “Paula was working extremely hard to get Ma’Khia back into her home, working to do everything right,” Don Bryant said. Ma’Khia Bryant had been enrolled at Independence High School in Columbus in February. Jacqueline Bryant, a spokesperson for Columbus City Schools who is not related, said her teachers reported that in the short time Ma’Khia Bryant was there, she was “very respectful, attended school each day, and was eager to learn.” On Legion Lane, where a memorial of flowers and stuffed animals was growing Wednesday, neighbors were still stunned. Chris Mitchell, 31, who was visiting from another city, was playing with his two children in a nearby backyard when he heard “very loud arguing” followed by gunshots about two minutes later. “I came out and saw a young lady on the ground,” Mitchell said. Israel Reales, 19, said his mother, Nahomi, was unloading groceries from her car when she heard gunshots. She went outside and saw people with their hands up. She relayed the story through her son, who interpreted. “The police need a lot more training,” Reales said. “The way it was handled wasn’t proper.” Activists who spent Tuesday demonstrating at the scene of the shooting marched late Wednesday afternoon to Police Headquarters, and said they planned to demand answers and accountability. “They didn’t de-escalate the situation,” said DeJuan Sharp, an organizer with a local Black Lives Matter group called the Downtownerz. “I don’t know why the gun was the first thing for him to use.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • North Carolina deputy fatally shoots 42-year-old Andrew Brown Jr.

    A North Carolina deputy shot and killed a Black man while serving a search warrant Wednesday, authorities said, spurring an outcry from community members who demanded law enforcement accountability and the immediate release of body camera footage. Authorities wouldn’t provide details of the shooting but eyewitnesses said that Andrew Brown Jr. was shot while trying to drive away, and that deputies fired at him multiple times. The car skidded out of Brown’s yard and eventually hit a tree, said Demetria Williams, who lives on the same street and ran out of her house when she heard the gunshots.

    Electronic health records (EHR) have long held promise as a means of unlocking new superpowers for caregiving and patients in the medical industry, but while they've been a thing for a long time, actually accessing and using them hasn't been as quick to become a reality. Medchart originally started out as more of a DTC play for healthcare data, providing access and portability to digital health information directly to patients.

    Brown's representative released a statement saying the wideout and former trainer Britney Taylor have resolved "aggressive litigation" and are moving forward.

  • Biden unveils economy-wide pledge to cut greenhouse gas emissions by up to 52% by 2030

    The Biden administration is moving to address global warming by setting a new, economy-wide greenhouse gas emissions reduction target of 50% to 52% below 2005 levels by 2030. Why it matters: The new, non-binding target is about twice as ambitious as the previous U.S. target of a 26% to 28% cut by 2025, which was set during the Obama administration. White House officials described the goal as ambitious but achievable during a call with reporters Tuesday night. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freePresident Biden unveiled the goal during the opening remarks of a virtual climate summit the White House is hosting on Thursday, which will feature at least 40 heads of state, including China's President Xi Jinping, as well as business executives and Pope Francis."This is a moral imperative, an economic imperative. A moment of peril but also a moment of extraordinary possibilities," Biden said in his address. "Time is short but I believe we can do this and I believe that we will do this."The big picture: The new 2030 target is meant to keep the U.S. on a path that would be likely to limit global warming to just 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) above preindustrial levels by 2100. This is the more stringent target contained in the Paris Climate Agreement, which would be more likely to avoid some of the worst effects of climate change. Right now, the world is on course to see around 3 degrees Celsius (5.4 Fahrenheit) of warming by 2100. The target is also aimed at convincing the world — which watched as former President Trump attacked and abandoned the Paris deal — that the U.S. is not only back in the agreement, but a a leader in global climate efforts."The United States is not going to wait. The costs of delay are too great, and our nation is resolved to act right now," an administration official told reporters on Tuesday night's call. Another official said it should provide "significant leverage" for pushing for climate action from other countries.How it works: Meeting the target will require sweeping changes across the U.S. economy, including decarbonizing the power sector, dramatically scaling up the share of electric vehicles on the road, along with large gains in energy efficiency for buildings, among other measures. Levers at policy makers' disposal include everything from tax credits for deploying renewable energy systems and purchasing electric vehicles to regulatory actions. According to Nathan Hultman, director of the Center for Global Sustainability at the University of Maryland, about 75% of all reductions may come from the electricity and transportation sectors. For example, renewable power generation would have to scale up from delivering about 21% of our electricity today, to 50% by 2030, Hultman told Axios via email, citing recent research. The administration argues these solutions would be net job-creators. Officials vowed to take steps to cushion the blow to fossil fuel workers that could see job losses. Yes, but: Some environmental groups say that in the global context, the U.S. target is not ambitious enough. Global action is required to meet that 1.5-degree goal, and other countries must commit to sharp emissions cuts in the near-term. But the U.S. is the biggest emitter, when viewed historically, giving it a special burden to act, these groups say.A landmark report released in 2018, along with other studies since, shows that globally, emission cuts of 45% to 50% are needed by 2030 to have a fighting chance to meet the 1.5-degree target, without depending on technological breakthroughs, such as ways to suck carbon out of the air. Between the lines: During the Wednesday night briefing, officials described how the target was crafted, and said there are multiple pathways within each economic sector to achieve it. The administration is not betting the entire target on passing its $2.2 trillion infrastructure package, currently grinding through congressional negotiations. White House analysts — led by national climate adviser Gina McCarthy and her deputy, Ali Zaidi — collaborated with government agencies and the private sector to determine feasible cuts for each economic sector.They then compared those to the president's existing commitments, such as moving the U.S. to net zero emissions by 2050. Of note: Officials repeatedly cited technological advances and market forces, which are driving a faster pace of decarbonization than thought five to 10 years ago, as reasons why their target is both ambitious and achievable. They pointed to steep declines in costs for batteries, solar panels and other clean energy technologies, as well as state and city policies implemented during the Trump administration."We're standing here with better field position today than we had four years ago, than we had 10 years ago," an official said. Reality check: Global emissions fell in 2020, but are on track to rebound after the pandemic-induced decline.Arresting the growth, and bending the emissions curve downwards, is a Herculean task on a global level, where China is the top current emitter, with India, Brazil and other developing countries also seeing increases. Ben Geman contributed reporting.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • LeBron James Faces Backlash For Twitter Warning To Ohio Officer Who Shot Black Teen

    The NBA great later deleted his post about the shooting of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant, explaining he's “so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police."

  • Ma’Khia Bryant: Police defend fatal shooting as officer named as Nicholas Reardon

    Officer Nicholas Reardon has been on the force since December 2019

  • Soldier killed himself after lockdown 'took everything from him', inquest hears

    A former soldier with no history of mental illness killed himself after lockdown “took everything from him”, an inquest heard. Sean Bradley died by suicide on July 7 last year after becoming increasingly distressed that his business would fail because of a lack of financial support from the government, his sister told an inquest. After the hearing his sister, Angela Wray, said: "People need to realise just how many this pandemic has affected." Neighbours discovered the 53-year-old’s body with "catastrophic injuries" after hearing a loud noise at his home in Church, Accrington. Mr Bradley's medical records showed no evidence of self-harm, depression, anxiety or mental health issues, the inquest at Accrington Town Hall heard. Ms Wray, said her brother felt frustrated by the lack of Government support for businesses such as his and more understanding was needed. Mr Bradley, born in Bury, Greater Manchester, had served "with distinction" in the King's Hussars and the Royal Armoured Corps before studying with the Open University and becoming an IT consultant with blue-chip companies. Described as "a lad's lad" who also enjoyed camping and shooting, he missed his outdoor lifestyle and gave up his IT career to go travelling around the world for six years. Mr Bradley, who was not married and had no children, then studied the martial art form Krav Maga in Israel and returned to the UK to set up his own club in the north west of England. But it all went "out of the window" when the UK went into lockdown last March, the inquest heard. James Newman, area coroner for Lancashire and Blackburn with Darwen said: "He can't go out, he can't do the things he loved, he can't do his job. It's all taken away from him. "It seems the effects of lockdown, certainly financially - Tony was a martial arts instructor training a lot of people, it was his life, his profession and that went out of the window in lockdown. "He had built up and started a business that had taken time to develop and grow and all of a sudden, as a new business, he didn't have any funding from the pandemic.” The coroner recorded a verdict of suicide, after Mr Bradley's "business and lifestyle was severely curtailed by the restrictions due to the Covid 19 pandemic".

  • Meg Mathews: ‘The menopause left me crippled with anxiety - here's what helped’

    Since 2018, Meg Mathews has been one of the UK’s foremost menopause campaigners, determined to use her profile to end the stigma surrounding it. In a her Stella magazine column, she reveals what she’s learnt. This week: how to tackle low mood. When I started perimenopause at 48, I went through a whole host of feelings that were difficult to describe. I walked into my doctor's surgery and burst into tears. I didn’t know I was experiencing menopause symptoms, I didn’t know what was happening to me. After 10 minutes with a GP – and clarifying that I felt terrible but that I wasn’t suicidal – he prescribed antidepressants. There was no mention of the menopause. Even now, it’s difficult to describe how I felt – although some of you will have experienced this darkness, too. Imagine having little or no self-confidence or self-esteem and being overwhelmed by a constant feeling of tiredness that doesn’t go away even if you rest. People that you know and love start to lose their shape; they seem like two-dimensional sketches that you can’t relate to any more. Nothing feels real. You walk around, not living, just existing from one day to the next, wondering if this will ever end. I couldn’t leave the house for three months and I had no interest in anything. I now know that I was crippled with anxiety. Oestrogen stimulates serotonin, a mood-boosting neurotransmitter responsible for happy feelings and well-being. Declining oestrogen is directly linked to declining serotonin. This can make you feel depressed or experience feelings of anger and rage, all common symptoms of perimenopause. I have had times when I’ve felt low over the years but I don’t claim to have suffered from depression. I have friends who have struggled with depression and it is debilitating. When my hormones were out of balance it caused my anxiety to go through the roof. The antidepressants helped me to manage these feelings but I wouldn’t say they ‘cured’ me. Taking them along with HRT helped, as the HRT got my hormones back on track and the antidepressants levelled out my anxiety. Because I was a public figure, going through the menopause and having to always be on top form was very overwhelming. When asked to go on a TV show or talk at an event in front of hundreds of people I felt the antidepressants helped me manage my anxiety and get me to a place where I felt comfortable but it did take months of trial and error with different medications to get there. It’s important that you find the right treatment for you. Many GPs are quick to prescribe antidepressants, but if the cause of your depression or feeling overwhelmed is the menopause, then the treatment should target the menopause, not the depression. NICE guidelines state that HRT should be considered to alleviate low mood arising from the menopause and there is evidence that oestradiol can improve mood. Therapy is also encouraged as a safe and effective way to treat depression, anxiety, and any other mental-health problems. For the menopause, cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) is often recommended, as it focuses on acute depression, which often occurs with the menopause (as opposed to long-term depression). There is a high rate of suicide among women aged 45-55, which some studies have linked to the menopause – and experts have highlighted that perimenopausal depression is under-recognised. When you go to your GP, go armed with a list. Write down all your symptoms as and when they happen to you. When I finally realised I was experiencing the menopause, I found keeping a list really helpful as when you are with your doctor it’s easy to forget one or two of the symptoms. Remember there are 34 menopause symptoms and we all experience menopause differently. You want the right solution for you and that might be HRT, antidepressants or simply some time to yourself to close off from the world and read a book. As well as medical intervention, it’s worth looking at lifestyle factors too and some simple ways that can help alleviate feeling low. Blood-sugar imbalances (caused by skipping meals, along with drinking too much caffeine, and eating too much refined sugar and white carbs) can compound low mood and depressive symptoms, so keeping a healthy, consistent, balanced diet can help manage your mood. Focus on protein-rich meals with plenty of vegetables and wholegrains. Magnesium is a nutrient that can help increase levels of serotonin, so an Epsom salts bath can help. Yes, you can find magnesium in leafy greens, legumes and nuts, but a warm Epsom salt bath is not just more fun, it can also help de-stress you. In fact, a 2018 study found that taking a warm afternoon bath at least twice a week seems to be a ‘fast-acting method of improving depressive symptoms’. My advice is to seek help as soon as possible. I wish more people would talk openly about this so women didn’t feel so alone. Talk to your friends and loved ones about how you are feeling. When I opened up to my daughter, I felt like the weight of the world had been lifted from my shoulders. Also remember to take your time. Your menopause journey is exactly that – a journey – and it’s different for everyone. Depression, anxiety and anger aren’t something that can be stopped overnight. Read more: ‘The menopause killed my sex life. Here's how I got it back’ Follow our Stella Facebook page for the latest from Stella Magazine, and join the Telegraph Women Facebook group, a place to discuss our stories.

  • US outlines possible sanctions relief for Iran in nuke talks

    A senior U.S. official said Wednesday that the Biden administration has laid out examples of the kinds of sanctions on Iran it’s willing to lift in exchange for Iran’s return to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal. The official said the U.S. through intermediaries has presented Iran with three baskets of sanctions: those it’s prepared to lift, those it’s not prepared to lift and those that will require further study to determine if they are in fact appropriate for relief under the nuclear deal. The official declined to specify which sanctions fall into which baskets but said the third group is the most problematic.

  • Stacey Abrams goes viral for obliterating GOP lawmaker with explanation of Georgia voting law

    ‘Do. Not. Come. For. Stacey. Abrams.’

  • ‘Today We Are Able to Breathe Again’

    Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office/GettyMINNEAPOLIS—Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on George Floyd for more than nine minutes in an arrest that spurred a worldwide reckoning on race, has been convicted of murder.After about 10 hours of deliberations, jurors in Hennepin County court found Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter for the unarmed Black man’s death after the May 25, 2020, arrest, in which the former officer was filmed pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck as he cried out for help. The 12 jurors, who were sequestered and deliberated at a nearby hotel, did not have any questions for the court.“I would not call today’s verdict justice... because justice implies true restoration. But it is accountability, which is the first step toward justice,” Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said Tuesday. “George Floyd mattered because he was a human being.”As Judge Peter Cahill read the guilty verdict, Chauvin remained unemotional, staring at the judge from the defense table with a blue mask covering most of his face. Chauvin’s attorney reportedly tried to talk his client, but he was “in a daze.” At one point, the ex-officer turned his chair and glanced at Floyd’s brother, Philonise, who was visibly shaking during the hearing. Chauvin was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs, and now faces a maximum of 40 years in prison. His sentencing will take place in two months. President Biden and VP Harris call the Floyd family after the GUILTY verdict! Thank you @POTUS & @VP for your support! We hope that we can count on you for the police reform we NEED in America! ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/cg4V2D5tlI— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) April 20, 2021 The guilty verdict was greeted with an eruption of gleeful cheers outside the Hennepin County Government Center and George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, where dozens had gathered ahead of the monumental announcement. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris also cheered the jury’s decision, calling the Floyd family to congratulate them. During his news conference on Tuesday, Biden insisted that “no one should be above the law and today’s verdict sends that message, but it is not enough.”“It was a murder in full light of day and ripped the blinders off for the whole world to see systemic racism...a stain on our nation's soul,” Biden said. A throng of people near the Hennepin County courthouse moved into the street while speakers passed a bullhorn, calling for continued justice. Others grilled on the sidewalk in what appeared to be a city-wide celebration. A half dozen law enforcement and National Guard members overlooked the plaza from a balcony in the highly fortified block of downtown Minneapolis.“As a Black woman, I heard the verdict, but for so long we have not been seen or heard,” Rachel Washington, a Minneapolis resident, told The Daily Beast after admitting the guilty verdict still feels “unreal.” “I’m watching the celebration, but it hasn’t sunk in yet...but I feel like Black lives today matter. Justice was served today.”Cherise Brown, of Minneapolis, told The Daily Beast the verdict feels good—but once Chauvin is sentenced “it will be a lot better.” Despite the victory, Brown said she still fears for the safety of her 27-year-old Black son. Alexis Kramer, a Maplewood resident, admitted that the verdict brings mixed feelings because while she believes the jury “chose to do the right thing,” she still wants to see ongoing systemic change.“I believe today is one step forward,” Kramer told The Daily Beast. “I’m just sad that it had to take all the rioting and looting to get them to actually listen.”Celebrations over the guilty verdict also broke out in other cities across the country. Shortly after 6 p.m. there were around 200 people milling around the Barclays Center in New York City, wearing Black Lives Matter t-shirts and listening to organizers give speeches. Spike Lee showed up on his bike in a purple tie-dye outfit and posed for pictures with kids and activists, and mayoral candidate Maya Wiley gave a quick speech.Blocks away from the Barclays center, news of the verdict was blooming on the streets in a less organized way, with people sticking their heads out of bodegas to talk to their neighbors and chatting animatedly with strangers about the verdict.“With the verdict that came down, we’re okay with it, but we still need more change. There’s still a lot of work to be done, but if we get one [guilty verdict] then we can get more,” said Bishop Lord, 49.“I’m feeling a mix of emotions. I don’t want to be here but I know it’s important to be here. Sure, they convicted the guy, but I’m still upset. I’ve been feeling F’d up ever since I saw that film of George Floyd, this guy kneeling on his neck. I can barely talk right now, but I’m grateful to all of the allies out here tonight,” said Joseph Sellman, a member of Black Lives Matter New York.Floyd’s final pleas of “I can’t breathe” became a rallying cry, bringing energy to the Black Lives Matter movement and renewed scrutiny of Black deaths at the hands of police. The verdict comes just days after a white police officer in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright, a Black man, apparently firing her service weapon by accident instead of a Taser during the traffic stop. Wright’s death sparked sometimes violent protests in a city already on edge, with hundreds of residents taking to the streets.“Today we are able to breathe again,” Philonise Floyd said during a press conference after the jury’s decision was announced. Terrence Floyd, another brother, added: “History is here. This is monumental.”WATCH: George Floyd's family reacts to the conviction of Derek Chauvin on all three counts in the death of George Floyd. https://t.co/6nN46Fosol pic.twitter.com/15Q5jiE3oB— ABC News (@ABC) April 20, 2021 Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents Floyd’s family, celebrated the verdict, saying it sends a “clear message” to law enforcement across the country.“Painfully earned justice has arrived for George Floyd’s family and the community here in Minneapolis, but today’s verdict goes far beyond this city and has significant implications for the country and even the world. Justice for Black America is justice for all of America,” Crump said in a statement. “This case is a turning point in American history for accountability of law enforcement.”Anticipating potential unrest ahead of the verdict, Minnesota Gov. Tim Waltz had declared a peacetime emergency in seven counties in the state. Minnesota National Guard soldiers joined local law enforcement in guarding the courthouse, which was surrounded by a chain-link fence and concrete barriers. Prosecutors Say Floyd Died Because Chauvin’s ‘Heart Was Too Small’ as Case Heads to JuryOver the four-week watershed trial, prosecutors argued Chauvin, 45, “betrayed” his badge on May 25 when he ignored Floyd’s dozens of pleas for help as he knelt on his neck for a total of “9 minutes and 29 seconds.” Chauvin’s defense insisted the former cop was just doing what any other “reasonable officer” would do during a “dynamic” arrest.“George Floyd didn’t have to die that day; shouldn’t have died that day. But for the fact that the defendant decided not to get up and not to let up, George Floyd died,” prosecutor Steve Schleicher told jurors in Hennepin County court during closing arguments on Monday.Schleicher insisted that Chauvin heard Floyd’s pleas for help “but he just didn’t listen” and “chose pride over policing.” Schleicher added that while Floyd repeated he couldn’t breathe 27 times in the first four minutes and 45 seconds of his arrest, all Chauvin did “was mock him,” telling him, “It takes a lot of oxygen to complain.”“He knew better. He just didn’t do better. What [Chauvin] did is not policing. What [Chauvin] did is assault,” the prosecutor added. “That day, his badge wasn’t in the right place. He’s not on trial for who he was. He’s on trial for what he did.”To make that point, prosecutors called several of Chauvin’s former peers, including Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo who claimed the ex-cop “absolutely” violated department protocol. Three medical experts also testified that Floyd died of low oxygen from the cop’s actions during the arrest. In the gut-wrenching video, Floyd can be heard repeatedly asking for help, calling out for his mother, and saying he could not breathe.Veteran Cop Who Killed Daunte Wright Charged With Second-Degree ManslaughterChauvin’s lawyer, Eric Nelson, offered his own narrative to the jury. With seven of his own witnesses, Nelson argued that Floyd’s death could have been caused by several other factors, including carbon-monoxide poisoning or his history of drug use, and not necessarily his client’s forceful knee restraint. At least two law-enforcement officers who also assisted the Minneapolis police department during Floyd’s arrest testified that the crowd that surrounded the officer was “very aggressive”—which may have spooked him.“There is absolutely no evidence that Officer Chauvin intentionally, purposefully applied unlawful force,” Nelson insisted during his closing argument on Monday. “These are officers doing their jobs in a highly stressful situation. It’s tragic. It’s tragic.”Nelson urged jurors to look at the “totality” of Floyd’s arrest—and not just the nine minutes Chauvin held his knee on Floyd’s neck. He also argued that several factors could have contributed to Floyd’s death and that Chauvin was distracted while dealing with the growing anger from bystanders and failed to notice that Floyd had stopped breathing.“Human behavior is unpredictable and nobody knows that better than a police officer. Someone can be compliant one second and fighting the next,” Nelson said. “Officers are human beings capable of making mistakes in highly stressful situations.”Three other officers involved in the arrest—Tou Thao, Thomas K. Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng—will now face trial in August on charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder while committing a felony, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter with culpable negligence.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Fox, Newsmax, Taylor Greene and Cruz question jury as conservatives cope with Chauvin murder verdict

    Conservatives argue that a Minneapolis jury was intimidated into finding Chauvin guilty