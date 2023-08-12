Columbus officer involved in 2022 traffic stop shooting won’t face charges

A Columbus police officer will not face charges for shooting and injuring a teenager during a traffic stop last year.

Prosecuting Attorney Gary Tyack said a grand jury voted Friday not to indict Officer Joshua Ohlinger for the August 2022 shooting that injured a 17-year-old boy, our news partners at WBNS in Columbus reported.

Nearly a year ago, Ohlinger and another officer conducted a traffic stop on the east side of Columbus. As News Center 7 previously reported, two male suspects with guns exited the back of the vehicle and ran.

Body camera video obtained by WBNS shows Ohlinger open his cruiser door and fire four shots at the two suspects, hitting the 17-year-old once.

The teen was taken to a Columbus hospital to be treated for his injury.

The other suspect, an 18-year-old, ran from the scene and was later arrested.

According to WBNS, Ohlinger was placed on leave for three months. This shooting marked the second time in a six-month period that he had fired his weapon and shot someone.