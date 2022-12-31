Columbus officer placed on leave after striking pedestrian with CPD vehicle

Georgia authorities are investigating after a person was reportedly struck by a Columbus Police Department vehicle on Saturday morning.

Columbus police say an officer driving a marked CPD vehicle struck the pedestrian in the northbound lane of Veterans Parkway near River Road around 5:45 a.m.

The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional with what were described as serious injuries, police said.

The officer, police said, has been placed on administrative leave with pay.

Georgia State Patrol is conducting an investigation into the incident and CPD’s Office of Professional Standards is conducting an administrative investigation, according to the release.