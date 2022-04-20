Columbus officer relieved of duty following fatal hit-skip crash on Northeast Side

Columbus police cruiser

A Columbus police officer has been relieved of duty after police say he was involved in a fatal hit-skip crash early Wednesday morning on the city's Northeast Side.

The crash was reported at 2:41 a.m. near Morse Road & Walford Street, said Sgt. James Fuqua. a spokesman for the Columbus Division of Police.

A female victim was pronounced dead at 2:49 a.m., though Fuqua could not say whether she died at the scene or was transported to a nearby hospital. Police were not disclosing the identity of the female victim until her family had been notified.

Police have not identified the officer involved in the crash because the officer has not yet been charged with a crime, Fuqua said. The Dispatch has filed a request under the Ohio Public Records Act seeking information about this incident.

A crash report also was not immediately available.

Fuqua said it was not clear if alcohol was involved in the crash or if the officer was driving the vehicle involved in the hit-skip.

No police vehicle was involved in the fatal accident, Fuqua said.

