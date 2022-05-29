Columbus officer shoots suspect early Sunday morning

A Columbus police officer shot a man who was holding a gun early Sunday morning.

The victim was taken to Columbus Regional Midtown Hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown.

Police said they got multiple calls at 1:36 a.m. about gunfire in the area of Urban Avenue and Norton Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a suspect holding a firearm. One officer eventually shot the suspect.

Chief Freddie Blackmon has requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the shooting. The Columbus Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards also will conduct an administrative investigation.

The officer involved will be placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

Anyone with information about shooting is asked to call Detective E. Rosado at 706-225-4328 or email ERosado@columbusga.org

To anonymously provide information about any crime in Columbus, call 706-653-3188.