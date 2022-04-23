Columbus officer suffers concussion after attack by suspect, police say

A Columbus police officer suffered a concussion Friday after being attacked by a person police said was stopped for traffic violations.

The name of the officer wasn’t released, but they have already been treated and released from a local hospital.

About 3:45 p.m. Friday afternoon, the officer attempted to stop the suspect, who pulled into a driveway on Blan Street, police said in a press release Saturday. The driver, Alexus B. Henry, exited the car and attempted to walk into a home.

The officer followed, at which time he was punched in the head, police said.

Henry tried to flee the house, and, when the officer tried to stop her, they were again struck in the head and face with a closed fist, police said. The officer fell to the floor inside the home and temporarily lost consciousness, but was able to call for help, police said.

Other officers arrived and observed the officer being assaulted. Henry fled again, and attempted to barricade herself in a bedroom, police said. Another officer forced their way into the bedroom and and also was punched.

Eventually, Henry was taken into custody.

As she was being escorted to a patrol car, police reported that Henry spit on officers and kicked another officer in the face.

Henry, 21, is facing the following charges:

▪ Obstruction (felony – two counts; misdemeanor – one count)

▪ Battery (two counts)

▪ Simple battery on a law enforcement officer (three counts)

▪ Speeding

▪ Seat belt required

Henry was scheduled to make a first appearance in Muscogee County Recorders Court Saturday morning.