Columbus pain clinic to pay $1 million penalty over drug records, claims, feds say

A Columbus pain clinic has agreed to pay a $1 million civil penalty over allegations it failed to maintain records related to medications and other healthcare services, federal authorities said Thursday.

Dr. Kenneth Barngrover and his Southeast Regional Pain Center practice will need to pay the penalty under an agreement with the Drug Enforcement Agency to resolve claims it violated the Controlled Substances Act and the False Claims Act, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Peter Leary.

According to the accusations, Barngrover was registered with the DEA to run a worker’s compensation pharmacy that dispensed controlled substances. The pharmacy failed to keep a biennial inventory or maintain current, accurate drug records, and it collected medications without DEA authority or proper documentation, according to a release.

The feds also claimed Barngrover violated the False Claims Act by billing the Medicare and Tricare programs for unnecessary evaluations and services, and for psychological testing that was not provided appropriately.

“If providers wish to operate like a pharmacy and dispense drugs to their patients, they must act like a pharmacy and maintain accurate records of highly addictive and dangerous drugs,” Leary said in the news release. Healthcare professionals providing such services “must abide by federal guidelines put in place for the protection of our citizens,” he added.

Barngrover’s agreement with the DEA is in effect for three years, and resolves the accusations with no specific finding of liability, authorities said.

The Controlled Substances Act requires strict inventory control and record keeping of regulated medications, from purchase to delivery, and the False Claims Act imposes a civil liability on anyone who falsely seeks payment from the federal government.