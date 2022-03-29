Columbus partnering with Central Ohio Crime Stoppers to catch illegal trash dumpers

The city of Columbus says this is an image of an individual suspected of illegally dumping in an alley between Meek and North Jones avanues in Franklinton. The image was captured by a trail camera the city Division of Refuse Collection placed in the alley in response to illegal dumping complaints reported to the city’s 311 Service Center.

In an effort to stop people from illegally dumping trash, tires and other debris in alleys and other places in Columbus, the city has announced a partnership with Central Ohio Crime Stoppers designed to help identify suspects caught on camera.

The city will share images of suspects caught by hidden cameras placed by its Division of Refuse investigators and pictures submitted by the public through complaints to its 311 Service Center with Central Ohio Crime Stoppers in an effort to have the public identify them and hold them accountable.

“Since we launched Clean Neighborhoods, the city has committed more resources to refuse crews and equipment for alley cleanups, expanded our Solid Waste Investigator Team and added several tools to fight illegal dumping,” Mayor Andrew Ginther said in a prepared release. “By partnering with Crime Stoppers, we are adding yet another enforcement tool and sending the clear message that illegal dumping will not be tolerated in Columbus neighborhoods.”

Residents who see someone dumping trash or construction debris or other items not accepted in city residential trash containers are asked to call the city’s 311 Service Center or report the activity at https://www.columbus.gov/Sustainable-Columbus/Report-littering-and-illegal-dumping/.

If safely possible, residents are asked to take a photo while the dumping is occurring, or to get a description of the suspect, vehicle involved and license plate information. Photos will be shared with Central Ohio Crime Stoppers, where anyone who recognizes suspects may receive an award for their anonymous tip that leads to a conviction.

Those caught illegally dumping may face criminal charges and/or civil fines and restitution for the costs of the cleanup, depending on the circumstances.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers president Napoleon Bell said his organization is pleased to work with the city's Clean Neighborhoods initiative to "highlight illegal dumpers in our efforts to end littering in our alleys and roadways.”

Public Service Director Jennifer L. Gallagher said city Division of Refuse crews have cleaned up nearly 18,000 tons of illegally dumped trash and almost 14,000 tires in the past three years. Five solid-waste investigators work with the City Attorney’s Office to build cases and file illegal dumping charges in Franklin County Municipal Court.

Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein said in the prepared release that his office "is committed to holding accountable those who turn our neighborhoods into dumping grounds." He said the partnership with Crime Stoppers will strengthen enforcement and help deter illegal dumpers.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Crime Stoppers of Central Ohio is partnering with city to stop dumping