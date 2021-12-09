Columbus to pay out $5.75 million settlement to protesters to settle federal civil rights lawsuit

Protesters were met by Columbus police as they tried to march north on High Street after a 10 p.m. curfew on June 5, 2020. Both protesters and cops de-escalated, and the protest dwindled as it moved north. (Courtney Hergesheimer/Dispatch)

More than two dozen plaintiffs who say they were brutalized by Columbus police during protests against racial injustice in the summer of 2020 will receive a settlement totaling $5,750,000 once the City Council approves the payout.

Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced the settlement agreement Thursday afternoon that came after 32 plaintiffs filed a federal lawsuit in July 2020 in U.S. District Court in Columbus. The suit named the city of Columbus, former Police Chief Thomas Quinlan and at least five other officers for injuries the plaintiffs said they suffered while protesting Downtown.

Once approved by the City Council, the funds to pay for this settlement will come from the city’s general fund account, Klein said.

As part of the settlement, the City of Columbus also agreed to permanently ban police officers from using tear gas and wooden bullets to break up non-violent protesters.

Chief U.S. District Judge Algenon L. Marbley had issued a temporary injunction in late April banning so-called "non-lethal force" in a ruling in which he stated Columbus police had "run amok" in handling the 2020 unrest. The ruling came after more than two dozen protesters filed a lawsuit alleging police used excessive force during the protests, which began after the May 25 murder of George Floyd at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin

The plaintiffs in the case had alleged that their First Amendment constitutional rights were violated during mostly Downtown protests in the summer of 2020 as the death of Floyd sparked nationwide unrest and grew into a larger movement against police brutality and systemic racism.

During the protests, which sometimes led to rioting, vandalism and theft, the Columbus Division of Police made arrests and used pepper spray, tear gas, wooden baton rounds, and sponge rounds to break up crowds.

In a written statement, Klein commended many Columbus police officers for their response to the unrest, but said some crossed the line.

“During the protests in Columbus, some plaintiffs were significantly injured," Klein said. "Therefore, it's incumbent upon the city to accept responsibility and pay restitution ... this litigation highlighted serious issues that must be addressed."

The lead plaintiff in the case was Tammy Fournier-Alsaada, a social justice organizer who is part of the People’s Justice Project in Columbus.

Tammy Fournier-Alsaada speaks at an event on June 6, 2020 organized by The People's Justice Project at Franklin Park to mark the anniversary of Henry Green's death in a confrontation with Columbus Police four years prior at the time.

According to court documents, Fournier-Alsaada said she was at a protest on May 30, 2020 in the Downtown area when she was informed that protesters were being arrested. She said she began speaking to a police official she knew, but as she was granted permission to walk through a line of officers to continue a discussion, she was pepper-sprayed without provocation.

In the lawsuit, three plaintiffs claim that suffered broken bones as a result of police response to the demonstrations. One of them said that a tear gas canister fractured a fibula, a leg bone.

Other protesters said they were hit in the face or legs with wooden pellets. Protesters also said in the lawsuit that they were sprayed more than once with pepper spray and were improperly arrested.

Police are also required to ensure that body cameras and vehicle dash cameras are on and functioning before any interaction with protesters, according to the settlement. Badge numbers or other proper identification are further required to be displayed even when officers are wearing riot gear.

Columbus Public Safety Director Robert Clark said the settlement is about ensuring accountability for officer misconduct in an effort to build trust with residents across the city.

“We recognize what a painful chapter this has been for everyone involved, including the women and men of the Columbus Division of Police and the community we serve,” Clark said in a written statement. “Where we have missed the mark and relationships have been damaged, we must strive to make it right. This settlement is a step toward that, while also protecting the interests of Columbus taxpayers.”

Denzel Warren 18 who said "growth doesn't always feel good" holds a sign at a protest at Mayor Andrew Ginther's home in Columbus June 20 ,2020. BQIC (Black Queer Intersectional Collective) were demonstrating to bring attention to defunding Columbus Police and racial equality. [Eric Albrecht/Dispatch]

Three Columbus police officers were charged in June with misdemeanor offenses related to allegations of criminal misconduct during the 2020 protests, including that they pepper-sprayed demonstrators with no provocation.

And Columbus police have drawn no shortage of criticism for their handling of last year's protests as public anger reached a boiling point over police fatal shootings of unarmed Black men in cities across the country, including Columbus.

The police division is the subject of an ongoing federal probe after the U.S. Department of Justice agreed in September to review its policies and procedures.

Earlier that same month, the results of a $250,000 city-commissioned study found that the city and the police division were inadequately prepared for the scale of the 2020 protests. That report also concluded that Columbus city and police officials should actively seek reconciliation with residents — particularly communities of color — to address the "distrust, anger and fear directed towards the police."

Columbus leaders have consistently touted initiatives they believe will lead to important reforms in policing, including a Civilian Police Review Board approved by voters and finalized in mid-July, as well as an alternative response 911 program that allows social workers to respond to some non-threatening calls that Mayor Andrew J. Ginther recently expanded.

“While this has certainly been a difficult and painful moment for our community, it has yielded important, and in some instances long overdue, reforms to policing practices, policies, and oversight," Klein said in his written statement. "This settlement is a good step forward for both the Division of Police and for the entire community because it sets defined parameters and clear expectations for all when exercising and protecting First Amendment rights in Columbus.”

Eric Lagatta is a reporter at the Columbus Dispatch covering public safety, breaking news and social justice issues. Reach him at elagatta@dispatch.com. Follow him on Twitter @EricLagatta

