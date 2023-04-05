Columbus pays $225k, apologizes to woman who alleged fire official sexually assaulted her

Columbus City Council agreed Monday to pay a former female "cadet" in a Division of Fire recruiting program $225,000 toward the settlement of a federal sexual harassment and assault lawsuit against a now-retired battalion chief.

The woman accused former Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Joe Richard in court documents of ordering her to disrobe in his office and then sexually touching her. She was one of three female cadets who accused Richard of inappropriate behavior and/or potential crimes.

Columbus police had categorized its investigation into Richard as a rape investigation, The Dispatch reported in November 2019 after the allegations publicly surfaced. However, Richard was not charged.

Richard’s attorney, Larry James, said previously that Richard denied the allegations, but chose to retire after 34 years with the Division of Fire in order to move on with his life.

Under the settlement, Richard has agreed to personally pay another $25,000 to the woman, making the total settlement $250,000, city officials said.

The Dispatch isn’t identifying the plaintiff in the settlement because the newspaper’s policy is to not identify alleged victims of sexual assault.

The city’s fire cadet program had just been launched in April 2019 at the fire division’s training academy on the South Side when Richard began randomly summoning female cadets to his office for private meetings — so frequently that trainers wanted to determine why, according to a departmental interview of another firefighter who worked in the program.

“Like we’d be in the middle of a physical fitness out back and he’d want to talk to one of them, or we might be in class and he’d say send them down to my office,” Firefighter Kylie Salvadore said in an administrative report into the incidents.

Cadets are paid to be part-time firefighter trainees and potential future recruits, intended to foster greater diversity in the ranks. The only requirements to participate in the two-year internship program was candidates had to be 18 years old or older, have a valid driver’s license, and a high-school diploma or GED.

When department higher-ups asked Richard, a recruiting specialist based at the fire academy, what the private meetings were about, they abruptly ended, the report said.

The city Public Safety Department deemed the settlement acceptable “after evaluating the claims and the risks of additional litigation against the city,” Lara Baker-Morrish, chief counsel for the Columbus City Attorney's Office, said during the council meeting. The office isn’t aware of any other lawsuits involving the other two women.

“The city of Columbus does not and will not tolerate sexual harassment in any manner,” George Speaks, deputy safety director, said during the council meeting. “… Swift action was taken to remove Joe Richard from the Training Academy, and a thorough investigation was initiated."

Speaks noted that the city refused to provide an attorney for Richard, forcing him to pay for his own defense.

In a complaint filed in 2020 in Franklin County Common Pleas Court before it was refiled in federal court, the cadet said Richard coerced her “into removing her pants” while she wasn’t wearing underwear, supposedly to look at an injured knee that was preventing her from exercising with her class.

While naked from the waist down, the lawsuit claimed, Richard had her do exercises as he watched and sexually touched her at one point. The woman interpreted comments he made that he could get her kicked out of the program if she failed to follow his orders, the suit alleged.

“The investigation made clear his actions were unacceptable,” Speaks said. “… On behalf of the Department of Safety, I want to express my deep remorse and apology to the plaintiff.”

In other action Monday, City Council approved a $375,000 payment to Community Crime Patrol for one year's worth of performing citizen patrols in select neighborhoods, which is the same amount approved for several years. The group has operated for almost three decades, reporting crimes and code violations to authorities.

The teams of patrollers will monitor residential neighborhoods in the Hilltop area, Franklinton, Merion Village/German Village Area, Olde Towne East/Franklin Park, Northland/North Linden Area, South Clintonville, Weinland Park and Old North Columbus, and many city parks.

In 2015, the city cut CCP funding from $763,000 to $350,000, which was the smallest amount it had received since 2011. Officials said that cut was in part because the organization was sitting on cash in its bank account while the city faced other budget cuts.

The City Council on Monday also:

∙ Approved allocating $532,489 from the city Department of Recreation and Parks to support Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging programs that help older adults and individuals with disabilities remain safe and independent in their homes. The agency's Housing Assistance Program includes preventative efforts to reduce eviction, displacement, and homelessness for older adults and another program that provides support services to older residents in crisis.

⋅ Authorized the Recreation and Parks department to accept $2.5 million in federal U.S. Department of Agriculture grant funds through the Ohio Department of Education to provide the 2023 Summer Food Service Program. The program will feed thousands of children at 100-150 sites throughout the Columbus area, serving nearly 100,000 breakfast meals, 150,000 lunch meals, and 20,000 snacks.

