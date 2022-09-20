Columbus pays $375,000 to arrested Florida man with different name than suspect

In other city business Monday, Columbus City Council approved up to $300,000 to fund a new pilot program to provide transitional housing to people who were removed from a Near East Side homeless camp that had come to be known as “Camp Shameless,” where about a dozen people were living in tents.

The Columbus City Council on Monday agreed to pay $375,000 to settle the federal lawsuit of a Florida man who says he was falsely arrested, strip-searched, cavity-searched and jailed for a week based on a witness picking him as a robbery suspect out of a police photo lineup.

Timothy L. Hawkins, of Orlando, said in a federal court filing last year that he was arrested at gunpoint in his home by U.S. marshals in September 2020 and spent seven days in jail at the height of the COVID outbreak. A Franklin County judge dismissed the charges a week later after finding that Hawkins “was very obviously not the perpetrator.”

“After review, it was determined that there were problems with the witness’ identification of Mr. Hawkins,” Brian Shinn, chief of the claims division for the Columbus City Attorney’s office, told council members Monday. “So the city Attorney’s office recommends that this settlement is in the best interest of the city to avoid a potential jury award of damages and an award of attorneys’ fees.”

The settlement passed City Council unanimously without debate.

Court documents allege that officers who responded to the scene of a reported aggravated robbery in November 2019 in the Livingston-McNaughten neighborhood on the Far East Side took down the names of two male suspects who witnesses said committed crime. Neither of those names was “Timothy L. Hawkins,” although one had the first name of Timothy.

One suspect was reported to be 6 feet 1 inch tall, and other 6 feet 3 inches tall; Hawkins, who is Black, is 5-foot-8 and had previously lived in Columbus but “had no relationship to the crimes committed against these” two victims, according to documents he filed in court.

Hawkins said he became aware of the charges when he received a letter in August 2020 from an attorney seeking to represent him in the case. He said he called the Columbus police and offered to travel to Columbus to turn himself in, but to no avail. The detective in the case who had filed the charges, Bryan Williams, already had been reassigned.

Story continues

A week after his arrest, his attorney persuaded a local judge that the perpetrator “was much taller, much younger, and had a different name than Mr. Hawkins,” and the case was dismissed, his complaint said. Hawkins was released the same day.

Hawkins will receive $239,335, while his attorneys will get the remaining $135,665, the ordinance said. The money will come from the city’s General Fund.

In other city business Monday, Council approved up to $300,000 to fund a new pilot program to provide transitional housing to people who were removed from a Near East Side homeless camp that had come to be known as “Camp Shameless,” where about a dozen people were living in tents.

The Dispatch reported that the group would be relocated to a hotel on the Far East Side in a new test program managed by the Community Shelter Board.

“People with histories of living on the land are our hardest to find and hardest to serve,” a background paper attached to the ordinance said. “This program will help prepare individuals to take on permanent housing and its responsibility. For the participants, it provides them a mailing address, access to a telephone, relief from inclement weather, and the opportunity to prioritize the long term goals of health and housing security.”

wbush@gannett.com

@ReporterBush

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Arrest of wrong "Timothy" costs Columbus taxpayers $375,000