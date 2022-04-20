Columbus police say 15-year-old arrested after striking officer with stolen car

Columbus police says one of its officers was hit by a stolen vehicle driven by 15-year-old on Tuesday afternoon.

The strike happened around 4 p.m., when an unspecified number of officers were in the 1400 block of Courtright Road, according to an incident report.

Observing a 2015 GMC Yukon that had been reported stolen, the officers exited their cruiser, the report said.

That's when the 15-year-old driver of the Yukon accelerated and struck one of the officers, pinning him up against his cruiser, police said.

The teen fled the area in the stolen SUV, which was found unoccupied a short time later in the area of Curnard Road and Seabrook Avenue, according to police.

The teen was later arrested without incident and charged with "numerous" felonies, including felonious assault and having weapons under disability, police said.

Police say the officer who was struck was taken to a nearby area hospital in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.

The incident is still under investigation, and the teen has not yet been identified by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. M. Fulton #1209 at 614-645-4141 or Crimes Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

Monroe Trombly covers breaking and trending news.

mtrombly@dispatch.com

@monroetrombly

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Teenager arrested after striking officer with car, Columbus police say